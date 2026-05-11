Arizona State Ranked as Middling Team in Big 12

The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the most polarizing teams heading into the 2026 college football season, with multiple moving parts.

Arizona State's range of outcomes has high variance, as the quarterback situation is a bit of a question mark at this point in the offseason. Earlier this offseason, head coach Kenny Dillingham provided an update on the quarterback competition, in which Boley has an inside track to winning.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) passes during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean, it's starting to show up," Dillingham said. "You know, this is when we really start to grade quarterbacks, in my mind, after we get the meat and potatoes of the install in, and then we get to just go see guys rep, the same thing over and over again. And this is where I really start right now, not just quarterback, but all positions."

Earlier this week, ESPN ranked every team in the Power Four conferences. Arizona State was ranked seventh in the Big 12. Here is what was said about the Sun Devils heading into next season.

What Was Said

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Arizona State retained coach Kenny Dillingham with an enhanced contract and further commitments to the program after he was linked to vacancies at LSU and Michigan. Dillingham again kept the core of his staff together, as coordinators Marcus Arroyo (offense) and Brian Ward (defense) are back."

"Demetrice Martin, who has extensive regional experience with stops at UCLA (twice), Arizona, Colorado and Oregon, joined the staff as a senior defensive assistant. Martin and Dillingham coached together at Oregon."

Why This Ranking Makes Sense

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As mentioned, the Sun Devils' quarterback position is ambiguous, with no clear-cut great option in that room. Boley will most likely end up being the Week 1 starter, but it is not a guarantee that he will be a good option. However, the weapons at his disposal form one of the most dangerous pass-catching groups in the nation.

Arizona State lost Jordyn Tyson to the NFL, but Dillingham and his staff landed Colorado transfer Omarion Miller and Boston College transfer Reed Harris in the portal. Both wide receivers have been elite over the last three seasons at their respective programs, and Miller is a projected first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Boley proves to be a competent starter, the Sun Devils should boast one of the most potent offenses in the country next season. There is a solid amount of roster turnover from 2025, but Arizona State could exceed these expectations.