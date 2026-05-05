ASU's Lack of Returning Production Shouldn't Be Major Concern
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TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils face differing questions for the upcoming campaign in comparison to the year before.
The 2025 Sun Devils entered year three of the Kenny Dillingham era by returning a multitude of starters from the Big 12 title-winning 2024 team, though they faced other questions, and they eventually went 8-5 after battling through numerous injuries.
Now, the Sun Devils face an entirely new challenge: replacing historic production that has departed the program.
Arizona State's Roster Rebuild Is Significant
Arizona State ranks 101st (out of 136) in total returning snap count from the 2025 season, according to Cody Nagel of CBS Sports.
There isn't a single position group (QB, RB, WR, TE, OL, DL, LB, CB/S) that is returning over 50% of snap production from 2025, which truly makes this an all-encompassing rebuild - or at least at the surface.
Why Arizona State's Offense Suited To Rebound
The Sun Devils return 0% of production from quarterbacks in the season-to-season transition, as Sam Leavitt and Jeff Sims departed via different means over the offseason. Dillingham did an amazing job of making up for the losses, as Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene were added to a roster that also features two high-profile underclassmen.
The running back and wide receiver positions are misleading when it comes to returning production in their own right. Kyson Brown only played one full game last season after entering the year as the clear starting player, while Omarion Miller and Reed Harris are star players at the position who should be able to make up for the loss of Jordyn Tyson.
Why Arizona State's Defense Is in Better Than Expected Situation
Right off the bat, the Sun Devils and DC Brian Ward are retaining two key players on the defensive line. Senior DT C.J. Fite and grad student Clayton Smith are slated to be anchors of the front seven. Fite is in a position to lead an elite rushing defense for the third consecutive season.
The losses of Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook loom large, but the program rebounded once again. Owen Long looks every bit as good as the player who paced the nation in tackles last season, while junior Martell Hughes is fully prepared to take a leap into stardom after breaking out in 2025.
The secondary had question marks heading into the early stages of spring football, but transfers such as Ashton Stamps and Lyrik Rawls have stepped up in a major way. Returnees such as Rodney Bimage Jr. and Adrian "Boogie" Wilson are going to be major power brokers in the defense as well.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.