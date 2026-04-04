Arizona State Practice Report: Thursday Proves To Be Chippy Day

TEMPE -- The Arizona State football team wrapped up day two of three practices this week—the third of spring — in anticipation of fall camp, set to begin in late July.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham has overseen a spring that has gradually progressed from "shorts and t-shirts" into full pads and a more physical output during the last two weeks.

Arizona State punter Kanyon Floyd (31) and long snapper Tyler Wigglesworth (39) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI recaps key observations from Thursday's practice below, including naming standouts and what to make of the ramped-up physicality.

Arizona State Youth Continues To Shine

Cam Dyer has truly improved by the day during spring camp. The redshirt freshman went into March with what was seen as having the steepest uphill climb to earning the starting job - the New Mexico native responded by making the most highlight throws of the day on Thursday, including a 20-yard throw downfield that was threaded in between two defenders right into Jaren Hamilton's hands.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Uriah Neloms has made his mark during spring practice, with Thursday being yet another date on which the redshirt freshman made his mark. The highlight of the day from the local prodigy was a contorted catch made by him inside the five-yard line in a drill that was a bit underthrown by Dyer.

Champ Westbrooks is fighting to start at one of the two offensive tackle spots and has largely excelled in that pursuit.

ASU offensive lineman Champ Westbrooks (76) watches during practice in Tempe on July 31, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chippiest Practice of Spring to This Point

Physicality has always been an exception in the operations run by Dillingham and staff - that has never been a secret.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillingham was unsure how to feel about the team's performance last Tuesday in the first full-pads practice, with the roster putting together an inconsistent effort. That was remedied on Thursday in a massive way, as there were two separate reps that resulted in scrappy skirmishes and several plays in which both sides of the ball were unafraid to spar with one another.

Cutter Boley Determined To Succeed

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley was conspicuously the last player on the practice field 30 minutes after Thursday's session concluded, which simply demonstrates how determined the redshirt sophomore is to be great in Tempe.

Boley continues to improve and arguably had his best day of practice on Thursday - continuing to limit risky throws, while also making the textbook throws that made him an enticing option in the transfer portal.

Cutter Boley is the only player still out here on the field over 25 minutes after practice ended, getting extra work in.



The new ASU QB is determined to be great.@FOX10Phoenix @cutterBoley pic.twitter.com/WnPWDMVIcH — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) April 2, 2026

While there are no guarantees that the Kentucky native will ultimately be the starter come week one, he seems to be in pole position to take the mantle halfway into spring. In that case, the redshirt sophomore would have a daunting first month of the season, which includes a road battle against Texas A&M and a trip to London, England, to face Kansas. It seems as if Boley is set on being great regardless of circumstances - that should be massively reassuring to the Sun Devil faithful.