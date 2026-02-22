ASU Makes Top 10 For Elite 2027 Wide Receiver

Under head coach Kenny Dilliongham, Arizona State is on pace to put together an elite 2027 recruiting class as the Sun Devils continue to trend for some of the nation’s top prospects.

Over the past few weeks, Dillingham and his staff have made significant progress with several of their top 2027 targets, including a four-star wide receiver who recently named Arizona State one of his top 10 schools.

4-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Names Sun Devils in top 10

On Feb. 20, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Quetin Burrell, a four-star wide receiver from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois, had named Arizona State as one of his top 10 schools, along with Indiana, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Quentin Burrell is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 195 WR from Chicago, IL is ranked as the No. 6 WR in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/gGPgTDg0eM pic.twitter.com/dsAXtidDmM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 20, 2026

Burrell has been one of the Sun Devils’ top targets throughout the 2027 cycle, and they have made steady progress in his recruitment this offseason. Dillingham and company hosted the young wideout on campus for a junior day visit last month, and it was recently reported that Arizona State is among the frontrunners in his recruitment.

The Mount Carmel star is one of the top wideouts in the country and is coming off a strong junior season, during which, according to his X, he recorded 67 catches for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and wide receiver Malik McClain (12) react after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

He would be a massive addition to the Sun Devils’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 57 overall player nationally, the No. 10 wide receiver, and the No. 5 prospect in Illinois.

While Burrell hasn’t scheduled official visits (OVs) with any of his finalists yet, Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong recently reported that the four-star wide receiver is slated to take spring visits to all 10 schools, including a trip to Tempe on April 7. From there, he’s expected to schedule his OVs, making the next few weeks very crucial for Arizona State.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Arizona State’s biggest competition for Burrell comes from Notre Dame. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently has the Fighting Irish as the frontrunners in his recruitment, with an 82.1% chance of landing him.

Still, being named to Burrell’s top 10 puts the Sun Devils in a solid position to compete for his commitment. If Dillingham and his staff can continue to make progress with him over the coming months and impress him during his April visit, they should have a strong chance of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

