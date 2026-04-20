Arizona State Makes Final Four for Blue-Chip WR Prospect

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are continuing to re-establish themselves as a force nationally, including in the modern recruiting landscape.

The recent on-field success, impending resource upgrades to the program, and Kenny Dillingam's retention of key staff who have done an excellent job of recruiting at all levels. This momentum continued on Wednesday, when four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell (2027) out of Chicago narrowed his options for his college destination down to four programs, with the Sun Devils making the cut.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burrell is considering Arizona State alongside Michigan, Notre Dame, and Missouri. While the Sun Devils face an uphill climb in competing against the local Fighting Irish, a blue-blood Michigan program, and a Missouri operation that recently developed Luther Burden into an NFL player, they have a realistic chance to land the consensus top 80 prospect.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's Infrastructure Is Elite

The Sun Devils have a standout history of developing wide receivers into legitimate NFL talents, including over the last decade-plus with Jaelen Strong, N'Keal Harry, and Brandon Aiyuk .

Previous success at the position seems to be expanding further, as evidenced by the hiring of Hines Ward as the position coach and the subsequent development of Jordyn Tyson . Ward's presence has had a clear positive impact on the program, as he was a driving force behind both Omarion Miller and Reed Harris choosing to spend this season in Tempe.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ward's Impact

Ward's impact on the wide receiver room has extended beyond developing the elite prospects on paper, as unheralded recruits such as Uriah Neloms and Raiden Vines-Bright have shown exponential growth over the last several weeks. Ward's stated commitment to staying in Tempe and his desire to remain as a receivers coach should give assurance that he isn't going anywhere in the future.

Beyond development, the Sun Devils are currently in the early stages of constructing a state-of-the-art practice facility, marking the beginning of a renewed commitment to expanding the resources invested in the program. The non-stop efforts shown by the coaching staff and AD Graham Rossini have a great chance of drawing in a player seeking to carve their own path out, including a blue-chip player such as Burrell.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs after a catch during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burrell is slated to visit Tempe again from April 24-26 before hitting the road to visit the other three interested parties over the next several weeks, in what will be a major litmus test for Ward's overall recruiting operations during the cycle.