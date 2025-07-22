Former ASU Wide Receivers Projected to Start in NFL
The Arizona State Sun Devils have come a long way from the dark days that were the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
The program was able to both bring in and foster NFL talent even during some rough seasons - that is evidenced in the wide receiver room the San Fransisco 49ers currently possess.
Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall both starred for the Sun Devils at different points of time. Aiyuk was one of the better receivers in college football in 2019 after joining the program as a junior college transfer in 2018, while Pearsall was a class of 2019 signee.
Pearsall's best season in Tempe was undoubtedly 2021 - where he was the favorite target of Jayden Daniels. The local product transferred to Florida after that season, but eventually worked his way back to becoming teammates with Aiyuk once again.
Both players are expected to miss the beginning of the regular season that is now less than two months out - but both are expected to be shoe-ins as starting players once they make their respective returns, at least according to multiple ESPN staffers.
The success of former Sun Devils in the NFL creates the age-old discussion of what could have been with the Arizona State program at various points in the program history.
Aiyuk's nearly 1,200 yard 2019 season was matched with eight Arizona State victories, but the team could have very well won more games, even with a freshman Daniels at QB.
Pearsall didn't break out in Tempe until his junior season - one can argue that the outlook of the program would be more stable if the development of the Corona Del Sol product had been fast-tracked, assuming that there weren't any recruiting violations to follow.
While Aiyuk and Pearsall are seeking to rebound from injury-riddled 2024 seasons, the Sun Devils are seeking to replicate the 11-win 2024 campaign with another elite WR talent in Jordyn Tyson at their disposal.
Read more on head coach Kenny Dillingham's designs when it comes to in-state recruiting - particularly for the 2027 class here, and on taking a deeper dive into why Jordyn Tyson is considered such a well-rounded NFL draft prospect here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the NFL futures of both Pearsall and Aiyuk moving forward in San Fransisco when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!