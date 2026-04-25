Making Sense of Jordyn Tyson’s Fit With Saints

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Arizona State Sun Devils witnessed their star receiver, Jordyn Tyson, be drafted by the New Orleans Saints at No. 8.

While speaking with the media during his press conference, head coach Kellen Moore spoke on Tyson's attitude and what he learned from the 6-foot-2, 203-pound wide receiver during the pre-draft process.

Moore's Thoughts

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"When you go through these 30 visits, they, they experience just about our entire building," Moore said during his press conference availability following the first round on Thursday night. "I thought the football junkie part was cool to me, just getting to know, you know, where his mind was."

"You're asking about which receivers are you watching that you're trying to learn from, 'I'm learning from this guy and here's why, and this guy, here's why.' And I mean he's got a really smart head to him, you know, as far as a football acumen and awareness to what's going on around our league and everything," Moore continued. "And so, you know, it was really impressive."

How Tyson Fits With Saints

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson's route-running ability and athleticism jump off the screen, and he should be a perfect complement to Chris Olave, who was selected 11th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Tyson entered the draft with several injury concerns, but his private workout elevated his stock and cemented him as a top-10 pick in the draft.

According to an anonymous source at Tyson's workout, "He showed the twitch, explosiveness, and leaping ability we all saw in the fall," per the source," Pete Thamel reported. "He showed he's healthy and still explosive, which is all he needed to do."

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That being said, Tyson's addition should unlock another element to the offense led by second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. In addition to drafting Tyson, New Orleans signed running back Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency.

Impact of Tyson Going in Top 10 for Arizona State

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson going in the top 10 gives the Sun Devils' coaching staff and development additional credibility, as they have produced another top pick in the draft. This is another first-round wide receiver from Arizona State, as Brandon Aiyuk was selected 25th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This will also positively impact the Sun Devils' ability to successfully recruit players at the position, as evidenced this offseason by the plethora of weapons they have assembled.