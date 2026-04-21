Impact of Jordyn Tyson’s Draft Stock on ASU's Image

The anticipation for the 2026 NFL Draft has been overwhelming, and the buzz and speculation surrounding specific prospects have stolen the headlines.

That is especially the case for Arizona State's wide receiver Jordyn Tyson , whose pre-draft evaluation is sporadically planted all over the map. Some teams firmly have him as a top-10 pick , while other executives treat his stock like the plague.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is certainly a ton of risk with Tyson, but the reward will prove to be too tantalizing for the team that selects the 6-foot-2, 203-pound wideout. After an impeccable private workout last week in front of representatives from over 20 teams, it appears that more organizations are willing to recalibrate their assessment of the star receiver.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Tyson is one of the biggest storylines heading into the upcoming draft, Arizona State's image has been buried in the woodwork as a factor in this whole process. Obviously, coaches are always hoping for the best for their former players, but Tyson being a top pick in this year's draft also affects his former program.

Highlights Arizona State's Ability To Develop Wide Receivers

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with Zechariah Sample (87) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ohio State is regarded as "Wide Receiver U", and rightfully so, but the Sun Devils have a healthy track record of developing great players at the position. Additionally, Arizona State has assembled an elite wide receiver corps for next season, with Uriah Neloms, Raiden Vines-Bright, and Jalen Moss rounding out an intimidating triple threat on the outside.

Additionally, 2027 four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell has Arizona State as one of his final four programs he is considering in his recruitment. Besides the Sun Devils, Burrell is contemplating Michigan, Notre Dame, and Missouri as his other three options.

Gives Validity to Coaching

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward doesn't need more validation for his role on Arizona State's coaching staff. That said, Ward is the wide receivers coach because he believes in the program’s vision and wants to work with premier talent at the position. Tyson is not the first receiver to be viewed as a first-round talent, as Brandon Aiyuk was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 25 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

However, Tyson is arguably the most talented wide receiver to come out of Arizona State, and for players making decisions about their future college careers, seeing Tyson potentially being taken off the board in the top five could be a factor in their decision to entrust their development to Ward and Arizona State.