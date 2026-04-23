ASU's Jordyn Tyson Listed as ‘Dream Scenario’ For This Team

Former Arizona State Sun Devils' wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has been an increasingly growing topic of discussion, as the 2026 NFL Draft draws closer and closer. The first round is slated to start tonight, and while several teams have been linked with the star receiver, no one has been more linked with Tyson than the New York Giants.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter , during an appearance on "Get Up", reported that there is a growing belief that the Giants have a significant interest in Tyson.

What Schefter Said

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"A lot of people believe the Giants have a high level of interest in Arizona State wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson ," Schefter said. "They were at his private workout on Friday [last week] in Arizona. The question would be: If they don't take him at five, at five, will he be there at 10?"

That Report Backed Up by Draft Analyst

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show", ESPN's draft analyst Matt Miller was asked what New York is hoping to come away with their two first-round picks (No. 5 and No. 10). Miller did not hesitate in his response.

"Jordyn Tyson and Caleb Downs," Miller quickly said. "I think that's the dream. Maybe it's flip-flopped, maybe [the Giants] get nervous, so they just take Downs at five, but I think that's the dream for them."

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Later in the segment, Miller was asked to provide his biggest surprise that could happen in the first round on Thursday night, which emphasized his previous thoughts.

"I still think it's Jordyn Tyson going five," Miller said. "I think that will be the surprise. The Giants come on the clock - and whether it's you guys or Kiper and those guys talking about it, you're running through all the options of all these defensive players - and they call in Jordyn Tyson."

Assessing Tyson's Fit With Giants

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

New York selected Malik Nabers with the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which makes this situation somewhat perplexing. If these rumors end up materializing, the Giants would have invested a top-10 pick on a wide receiver in two of the last three drafts.

As for Tyson, I am not sure this is the best for that reason alone. The Giants' offense would have the potential of being one of the most potent offenses in the league, but Tyson's ceiling would be capped with Nabers on the other side of the field.