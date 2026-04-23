ASU's Jordyn Tyson Listed as ‘Dream Scenario’ For This Team
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Former Arizona State Sun Devils' wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has been an increasingly growing topic of discussion, as the 2026 NFL Draft draws closer and closer. The first round is slated to start tonight, and while several teams have been linked with the star receiver, no one has been more linked with Tyson than the New York Giants.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, during an appearance on "Get Up", reported that there is a growing belief that the Giants have a significant interest in Tyson.
What Schefter Said
- "A lot of people believe the Giants have a high level of interest in Arizona State wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson," Schefter said. "They were at his private workout on Friday [last week] in Arizona. The question would be: If they don't take him at five, at five, will he be there at 10?"
That Report Backed Up by Draft Analyst
During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show", ESPN's draft analyst Matt Miller was asked what New York is hoping to come away with their two first-round picks (No. 5 and No. 10). Miller did not hesitate in his response.
- "Jordyn Tyson and Caleb Downs," Miller quickly said. "I think that's the dream. Maybe it's flip-flopped, maybe [the Giants] get nervous, so they just take Downs at five, but I think that's the dream for them."
Later in the segment, Miller was asked to provide his biggest surprise that could happen in the first round on Thursday night, which emphasized his previous thoughts.
- "I still think it's Jordyn Tyson going five," Miller said. "I think that will be the surprise. The Giants come on the clock - and whether it's you guys or Kiper and those guys talking about it, you're running through all the options of all these defensive players - and they call in Jordyn Tyson."
Assessing Tyson's Fit With Giants
New York selected Malik Nabers with the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which makes this situation somewhat perplexing. If these rumors end up materializing, the Giants would have invested a top-10 pick on a wide receiver in two of the last three drafts.
As for Tyson, I am not sure this is the best for that reason alone. The Giants' offense would have the potential of being one of the most potent offenses in the league, but Tyson's ceiling would be capped with Nabers on the other side of the field.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.