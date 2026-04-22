ASU's Jordyn Tyson Best Landing Spots for Success

With the 2026 NFL Draft on the horizon, speculation and anticipation are high about how the board will fall, specifically in the first round, which is ever-growing

There are several polarizing prospects in this year's draft, especially Jordyn Tyson , who could be selected anywhere between No. 5 and No. 20. That sentiment was echoed by ESPN's Peter Schrager, who revealed how league executives assess the 6-foot-2, 203-pound wide receiver.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Might be the most polarizing prospect in this draft," Schrager said of Tyson. "Can go anywhere as [high] as top 10 and could also go in the 20s. That is how different opinions are on Jordyn Tyson. Question is availability. He basically only played one full season's worth of football. Then there's questions about, how much does he want it? How tough is he?"

With that being said, here are the three teams that would give Tyson the best chance at high levels of success in the NFL.

Washington Commanders

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

No. 7 is a plausible area for Tyson to be taken off the board, and with Jayden Daniels at quarterback, the Arizona State wide receiver's talent and potential can be maximized. Also, Daniels started his collegiate career at Arizona State, so that connection is viable.

Carnell Tate is a much safer option for the Commanders, if the Ohio State wideout is off the board and Tyson remains, Washington could supply its franchise quarterback with a potential WR1.

Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This may be the most exciting outcome for Tyson, who would be joining forces with Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City's wide receiver corps is a major question mark, with Rashee Rice entering the final year of his deal after another tumultuous offseason, while Xavier Worthy has yet to develop into the weapon the front office envisioned when it traded up in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to take the Texas product.

Those two situations are why this would be perplexing for the Chiefs, as Tyson has dealt with a slew of injuries throughout his collegiate career. Nevertheless, Kansas City investing a top-10 pick on Tyson would be indicative of how he would be utilized in the offense.

New Orleans Saints

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Surprisingly, the Saints may have found their franchise quarterback last year in Tyler Shough, who recorded 2,384 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his passes in 11 starts.

Chris Olave had a mini-breakout during that span, but the 25-year-old receiver has unfortunately dealt with concussions throughout his career. New Orleans could view Tyson as a great number-two option, with the potential to supplant Olave as the WR1 in the near future. In head coach Kellen Moore's offense, Tyson could excel.