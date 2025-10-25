Naming Three Key Arizona State Defensive Players vs Houston
TEMPE -- Head coach Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Brian Ward, and the Arizona State defense are coming off of a dramatic victory over Texas Tech in which all three parties performed as well as one could have reasonably believed against a statistically dominant offense.
Now, the defense faces a different challenge in the Houston Cougars, all while likely being without DE Prince Dorbah. Key members of the secondary and linebacking core are questionable for the contest as well - per Thursday's player availabilty report.
Arizona State on SI breaks down three players that need to deliver in a major manner later on today.
3. Martell Hughes
Hughes has had a knack for making the big play in recent weeks - whether it was the game-sealing interception to defeat Texas Christian, or the tipped-ball interception that stopped a Texas Tech drive that had real momentum behind it.
The potential absences of both Jordan Crook and Tate Romney might necessitate the sophomore to sport an even more pronounced role tonight - it absolutely appears as if the former high school safety is ready to step into that role opposite Keyshaun Elliott if called upon.
2. C.J. Fite
The Arizona State front seven received scrutiny after allowing nearly 300 rushing yards in the loss to Utah, but bounced back in the best way against Texas Tech - as they held the red-hot Cameron Dickey to under 50 yards. This is possibly partially due to the attack plan that Ward had dictating the Red Raiders to throw the ball more, but the defensive line absolutely stepped up as well.
At the forefront of the quick script-flipping was junior DT C.J. Fite, who has recently been hailed as a potential day two pick in the upcoming NFL draft in April - he's in these conversations for great reason.
The Texas native is incredibly intelligent - anticipating blocking patterns before he ball is even snapped, being as strong as anyone in the conference when it comes to preserving gap integrity, and having developed newfound pass-rush moves.
Fite will once again be a driving force if Arizona State is to secure a second straight win.
1. Keith Abney II
Abney II has not only been one of the best defenders in the Big 12 this season - he's been one of the best defenders in the nation.
Numerous reputable outlets such as Pro Football Focus currently grade the junior cornerback as an elite player at the position, and the eye test absolutely backs that assertion up.
Abney is incredibly sticky in man coverage, is able to adapt on-the-fly, and is one of the best open-field tacklers at a defensive back spot in the country.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on three major takeaways from the win over Texas Tech here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!