Arizona State Prospect Given Bold NFL Draft Conclusion

TEMPE -- Former Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor has been one of the most heavily discussed NFL draft prospects over the last several weeks after an impressive performance during Senior Bowl week in late January.

The native of Nigeria has caught the attention of many within the NFL world, as many areas that make him attractive as a prospect are now being realized on a wider scale.

One of the boldest takes from the process has been that Iheanachor will eventually evolve into a first round selection after months of being considered a day three prospect, which is something that ESPN's Jordan Reid echoed this week.

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) during runout at Mountain America Stadium against the Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Why Iheanachor is Potential First Round Selection

"The buzz coming out of the combine will surround the depth atop the offensive tackle class. I currently have seven players with top-50 grades. Freeling (Georgia), Max Iheanachor (Arizona State) and Blake Miller (Clemson) currently have second-round grades, but I believe all three will firmly be in the Round 1 picture after this weekend. In speaking with multiple scouts and evaluators over the past month, there's no set order on when they're expected to come off the board, but tackles will be selected frequently -- and early."

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Iheanachor's rise is largely due to a pair of factors - the upside and present tape/production that the 6'6" RT boasts, as well as a general uptick in demand for tackles from NFL franchises.

Iheanachor's film is incredibly impressive for a player that just started to participate in football in 2021, as the tackle is largely technically sound and has continually proved to be one of the best pass protectors in all of college football - as evidenced by taking nearly 500 pass blocking snaps without ceding a sack last season.

The sheer production that has already been realized is potentially outdone by the overall upside that is apparent in his game, which adds credence to the belief that a first round fate will be the ultimate case, while demand will also play into the notion.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are several franchises that are selecting on day one of the draft (Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, etc) that are in dire need of an offensive tackle in an effort to rebuild hopeful contenders. The Lions might face an imprending retirement from Taylor Decker, while Philadelphia has potential to face the same with Lane Johnson - this opens the door for a run on tackles early on during the course of the night of April 23.

