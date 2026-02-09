Previewing Arizona State's Upcoming Home Stretch Against Strong Opponents

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12, 3-8 Big 12) are now set to move past a two-game road trip that resulted in a split against Utah and Colorado, as they will return to Tempe for two games over the next week-plus in what is the second to last home series of the season.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 78-70 loss to the Buffaloes on Saturday night, which prevented the squad from securing their first win streak as a member of the Big 12 - the next opportunity is set to come in the upcoming pair of home games.

Arizona State on SI

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley calls out in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Tuesday: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State (16-7, 4-6 Big 12) are firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble in year two of the Steve Lutz era.

The Cowboys earned a marquee win over Brigham Young at home on February 4 before traveling to take on #1 Arizona - falling by a score of 84-47 in the process.

Oklahoma State is led in scoring by guard Anthony Roy, who averages 17.8 PPG and shoots 43.9% from behind the arc. The Cowboys roster eight players that average at least 4.9 points per game that are also readily available.

Arizona State-Oklahoma State is set for a tip time of 7 P.M. MST and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

February 17: Texas Tech

Arizona State is set to receive a full week off before taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-6, 7-3 Big 12) at Desert Financial Arena.

Texas Tech has emerged as a consistent threat in the conference over the last three seasons under the leadership of Grant McCasland, which reached a pinnacle of an elite eight performance last March.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils and Red Raiders faced one another twice last season in the midst of the run the latter made, with Arizona State nearly winning the game that was held in Lubbock.

This will be a battle of high-level stars on top of the stage being set up for a marquee Sun Devil win, as Arizona State's Moe Odum leads the team in three major categories, while Texas Tech's J.T. Toppin is a potential contender for national awards behind an incredible double-double average of 21.8 PPG and 10.6 RPG.

Arizona State and Tecas Tech are set to square off at a rather late start time of 9 P.M. MST, with the broadcast network yet to be determined.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .