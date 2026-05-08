Why Randy Bennett Chose Arizona State

The Arizona State Sun Devils made changes this offseason to ensure they return stronger next season. They want to be a team that makes a lot of noise, and they have done that with their biggest move of the offseason. Arizona State hired head coach Randy Bennett to take over this basketball program and lead it to great things starting next season. Bennett is thinking about next season now, but it is also about the future of this program and competing with the best.

Bennett is a top head coach in college basketball. He made his mark during his 25-year coaching career at Saint Mary's of the West Coast Conference. Saint Mary's was always a good team under Bennett. Even in a conference not considered a power conference, Bennett always had his team competing and winning like one.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New Face of Arizona State

He would go up with the best of them in college basketball and have Saint Mary's in the NCAA Tournament. At times, many top schools avoided his teams because they knew how well they played and were coached.

That is why it was a surprise to many when Bennett left Saint Mary's after last season. Some were even more surprised that Bennett chose to be the next head coach for the Sun Devils. Bennett is ready for this new challenge and is ready to compete in what was the best conference in the country last season. If there is one head coach who could come into the Big 12 after the year they had last season and make a challenge happen quickly and positively, it is Bennett.

Randy Bennett (center) gets an ASU jersey from Graham Rossini (left, athletic director) and Michael Crow (right, President) during a press conference at the Weatherup Center, in Tempe on May 7, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bennett on Why He Chose ASU

"It is pretty simple, some of it is pretty obvious. It has everything to do with ASU and nothing to do with Saint Mary's," said Arizona State Basketball head coach Randy Bennett in his introductory press conference.

"Saint Mary's, I've been there 25 years, loved it ... People would often ask me, would I leave Saint Mary's? 20 years ago, I spoke with Lisa Love about this position, and I have always thought it was a great job. When people ask me, I would say there is one, ASU."

Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett walks in front of the bench in the first half during a first round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between St. Mary's and Texas A&M, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They are getting a great one in Randy Bennett. This team will be better next season, and they will have a great shot at making the NCAA Tournament . With changes coming to the Big Dance and a revamped roster, the Sun Devils could make some noise in 2026.