Arizona State Basketball Jersey Numbers Finalized Ahead of 2025-26 Season
TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley is less than a month out from opening up his 11th campaign as head coach of the Arizona State men's basketball program - the second in the incredibly challenging Big 12.
Hurley encountered his most tenuous season as head coach of the program in the 2024-25 season - while he collected an impressive amount of talent, the season fell apart quickly once conference play began.
That resulted in a mass exodus of players including Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon. This tasked Hurley with the task of rebuilding this season's roster virtually from scratch.
The 16-man roster was finalized last month - on Friday the jersey numbers were set in stone as well.
The number assignments are as follows.
- #1 Santiago Trouet
- #2 Anthony "Pig" Johnson
- #3 Adante' Holiman
- #4 Bryce Ford
- #5 Moe Odum
- #7 Vijay Wallace
- #8 Marcus Adams Jr.
- #11 Kash Polk
- #12 Trevor Best
- #14 Andrija Grbović
- #15 Noah Meeusen
- #22 Quentin McCoy
- #23 Allen Mukeba
- #24 Dame Salane
- #35 Massamba Diop
- #70 Jovan Ićitović
The guards are an interesting blend of scoring and playmaking. "Pig" Johnson is perhaps the most outside-the-box addition Hurley made this offseason - as he was the leading scorer for an NAIA school in University of the Cumberlands last season.
Best is the lone returning player from last season's squad after enrolling around the onset of Big 12 play. Holiman averaged north of 16 PPG at Georgia State last season, while Moe Odum is the first 'pure' point guard that Hurley has turned to in some time.
As for wings - Adams Jr. is the player to watch, although there will likely need to be another player to breakout here.
Adams Jr. averaged north of 16 PPG and shot over 39% from three-point range at Cal State Northridge last season. The former four-star recruit has a proven track record as a three-level scorer and has potential to be a strong fit in Hurley's defense.
Finally, the big group is headlined by Salane and Diop. Both are natives of Senegal and bring impressive physical profiles/experience to the table. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein singled out Diop as a 'burgeoning presence' when attending a Sun Devil practice in Tempe two weeks ago - that should be a great sign to fans of the program moving into game one.
The Sun Devils are set to open the 2025-26 season at Desert Financial Arena on November 4, as they welcome Southern Utah to Tempe.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!