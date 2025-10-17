Culture of Arizona State Athletics is At All-Time High
TEMPE -- Much of the focus has been predicated on the football program over the last 15 months when it comes to Arizona State athletics - and for good reason.
Despite football soaking up much of the attention, there are numerous programs that are thriving and moving into the future with an ample amount of hope.
Amongst those programs is women's basketball - the team is heading into year one of the Molly Miller era with designs of returning to days of making deep NCAA tournament runs.
Miller took time to speak to media following Thursday's practive - and gave a phenomenl answer when asked about how fellow coaches/AD Graham Rossini have supported her transition from mid-major star to a potential force in the power four.
"This has been by far one of the most connected groups of head coaches that I have been a part of. We have a huge head coaches group text. I've got a group text with some of the girls. Greg Powers has been awesome in hockey. Willie (Bloomquist) has been awesome."
"From baseball, they've really welcomed me with open arms, and Graham's done a phenomenal job in creating an environment where there's a lot of collaboration, but a lot of love. Only head coaches know what this seat feels like. And so we can really bounce ideas off each other. We can share trials and tribulations, and it's just a really connected group. It truly is a family.
The connectivity between coaches has been something that has been explored frequently over the last year - football head coach Kenny Dillingham pushed to "Activate the Valley" in an effort to invigorate the Sun Devil fanbase as a whole. Dillingham has frequently backed up his end of the deal when supporting the athletic department as a whole, having become a frequent at hockey and men's basketball games.
Bloomquist has also been vocal about supporting other athletic programs as an alumnus of the university. The connectivity that has developed truly has no downside, and the overall ability to retain successful coaches is something that cannot be ignored when examining the job that Rossini has done.
Time will tell how the hiring of Miller ages, but the resources have already been poured into the women's basketball team. Miller will have every opportunity to re-establish Arizona State as a force in the Big 12, especially with support from fellow coaches within the network.
The women's basketball season opener is set for Nov 3, when they welcome Coppin State to Tempe.
