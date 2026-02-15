Molly Miller Makes History With Arizona State's Win Over Arizona

TEMPE -- Molly Miller has made history as the leader of the Arizona State women's basketball program in her first year at the helm.

Miller officially signed on to lead Arizona State last March following a historic season as head coach of Grand Canyon - the 40 year old coach had done nothing but win at previous stops, so expectations were high - at least long-term.

Miller has defied all expectations in year one, as the Sun Devils started the season out with a 15-0 record - the historic start has now resulted in other key feats.

Arizona State's 75-69 win over Arizona on Saturday afternoon not only ensured the first season sweep over the Wildcats since the 2017-18 season, it also gifted Miller the winningest season ever for a first-year head coach with the ASU program.

There's little doubt that the future is bright and that there is a strong chance that the Sun Devils become a regular fixture at the top of the Big 12 long term, but Arizona State on SI is reflecting on the record-setting season at hand for now.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Molly Miller (left) alongside Last-Tear Poa (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Miller's First Season at ASU by the Numbers

59.0 - The amount of points that the Sun Devils have ceded per game this season, which places them at fourth in the Big 12. Miller's insistance of playing hard-nosed defense that is rooted in communication, physicality, and taking advantage of lapses from the offense has positively translated on a game-to-game basis.

8 - The number of three-point connections that Arizona State made against Arizona on Saturday was instrumental in the victory. Senior guard Gabby Elliott accounted for four of the makes within the context of an offense that typically is low-volume in the jump shooting department.

10.2 - The number of steals that the Sun Devils force per game, which also ranks fourth in the Big 12. Guard Marley Washenitz leads the team with 2.0 steals per contest.

2 - The amount of Sun Devils that average double figures this season. Elliott leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.1 points per contest, while junior forward McKinna Brackens averaged 14.6 points per contest - as of Saturday morning. Elliott has been instrumental in making tough shots when ASU's offense stagnates, while Brackens has put together several performances that propelled Arizona State to victory - including a 31 point effort against Utah in the second game of league play on December 31.

