Why Arizona State WBB Is Winner of Transfer Portal Cycle
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TEMPE -- Arizona State women's basketball head coach Molly Miller has headlined a program revolution over the last 13 months, as the 2025-26 Sun Devils reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018-19 in March.
The 24-11 record was an impressive benchmark for what Miller has the ability to do long-term, which is something that the head coach has fully realized in the offseason roster-building period.
The moves that have been made in the transfer portal have firmly placed the Sun Devils in the conversation of being a major victor of the offseason - read more on why this is the case below.
Arizona State Is Major Offseason Winner
Mitchell Northam of USA Today labeled Arizona State as one of five winners from the transfer portal window.
"When the portal opened, the Sun Devils got several players that should help them win," Northam said. "All-Big Ten defender Rashunda Jones, the MAC’s leader in field goal percentage Ayanna-Sarai Darrington, MAC Player of the Year Madi Morson and freshman sharpshooter Ella Ryan from Quinnipiac will all join Arizona State."
"The Sun Devils should have a roster capable of dancing in March again."
Arizona State is joined by Oklahoma State and TCU as major winners here, which suggests the Big 12 will be even more competitive in the season to come than 2025-26.
Even through the chaos, Miller managed to keep the core of the roster intact - McKinna Brackens, Deb Davenport, and Heloisa Carrera were massive holdovers from last season, while the roster also received upgrades on the offensive side of the ball.
Identity Still Clear
The core of what makes the Sun Devils real winners of the offseason rests in the fact that Miller didn't have to trade the identity of the team for theoretical upgrades on paper.
Arizona State will still bring the same relentless, gritty defense to the floor that became instrumental to the 15-0 start to last season - but will now be accompanied by premier shotmakers and even more size in an effort to hang with some of the best in the Big 12, including TCU.
Jones is an all-conference caliber defender that will fit perfectly into Miller's scheme, while Darrington completes one of the best frontcourt arrangements in the nation on paper. Morson is a dynamic scorer who won't shy away from putting intense effort on the defensive side of the ball, either. Ryan is a much-needed floor spacer, as the Sun Devils struggled as a team from the three-point line last season.
Whitehorn puts everything together, bringing extensive experience and an intangible connectivity to the table. Watch out for Arizona State in 2026-27, as this is a roster that has potential to make a major leap from a 10-seed into the single digits.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.