Arizona State Baseball Extends Winning Streak to Four Games

The Arizona State Sun Devils Baseball Team is one of the hottest teams in College Baseball right now. And it continues on Friday. The Sun Devils picked up where they left off last weekend. They opened up the series just like they drew it up against Big 12 opponent UCF.

It was going to be a challenge for them because they were playing across the country. That has a big effect on some teams, but you always have to find a way to win, and the good teams do that.

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

They were not going to make any mistakes or excuses in this game or in the ones that follow this weekend. It was a great start for them with a road victory by the score of 9-4. UCF got off to a quick start right in the first inning. But that's all they got for a well, because after that inning, Arizona State woke up and they got to work. After being down 2-0 after one, they got straight to work in the top half of the second inning.

ASU baseball head coach, Willie Bloomquist, talks about Thaddeus Earle and his contributions to the team on Nov. 13, 2023. | Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sun Devils Extend Winning Streak

The Sun Devils ' bats came alive, and they scored three runs, and it was something they kept on going into the next inning. After their starting pitcher, Cole Carlon, put up a zero in the second, his teammates thanked him by scoring three more runs in the third inning. Carlon went five innings and gave up three earned runs in his outing. That was enough for his offense, which stayed red hot in this game. The bullpen came in, and they had a good game as well.

Arizona State head coach Willie Bloomquist during a news conference at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on May 27, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Momentum

They covered the last four innings of the game and only allowed one earned run. That is the pitching that they have been talking about leading up to this game. It showed out in this one, and it was something to see. If they continued this, they would have a chance of getting another sweep. The bats came through the rest of the game, scoring one run in the fifth inning and two more runs in the eighth inning.

Second baseman, Nuu Contrades had a great game at the plate. He went 4-6 with three RBIs. Designated hitter Garrett Michel had a home run for the Sun Devils. Overall, it was a great game, and the team played well as a unit. They are playing great baseball, and that is where they want to be at this point in the season.

ASU Sun Devil head caoch Willie Bloomquist stands in the dugout during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images