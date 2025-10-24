Arizona State Unveils Thursday Player Availability Report
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are roughly 46 hours from facing the Houston Cougars at 5 P.M. AZT on Saturday evening - 7 P.M. on Thursday night meant another Big 12-mandated player availability report heading into the game.
One of the biggest storylines of the Arizona State season to this point has been the lack of strong injury fortune in 2025 compared to a year ago, as some availability reports have pinned around 30 players as dealing with ailments.
The Thursday report did not change from Wednesday to Thursday - Arizona State on SI takes a look at if anything can or will change in the next two days.
OUT
WR Jordyn Tyson, RB Kyson Brown, DB Xavion Alford, WR Noble Johnson, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson
Tyson's status has been set in stone since Wednesday afternoon when head coach Kenny Dillingham definitively ruled him out. Expect a crop of receivers built around Jaren Hamilton, Jalen Moss, and Derek Eusebio to attempt to step up in the absence of the star. Brown, Alford, Johnson, Fortier, and Swanson have all been multi-week absences for various reasons.
DOUBTFUL
DL Prince Dorbah
Dorbah exited the win over Texas Tech with an undisclosed injury, and still appears unlikely to improve enough to play this weekend. Elijah O'Neal, Justin Wodtly, and even the seemingly returning Albert Smith III will step in on a rotational basis opposite Clayton Smith.
QUESTIONABLE
DB Myles "Ghost" Rowser, S Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, LB Jordan Crook, LB Tate Romney
Rowser and Wilson having an uncertain status heading into the game isn't the most encouraging development - especially since Alford has now been out for over a month. Jack Bal was taken off the injury report - and he has potential to see a major uptick in playing time.
Crook and Romney's status is potentially concerning as well, as senior LB Zyrus Fiaseu underwent season-ending surgery just about two weeks ago. Keyshaun Elliott and Martell Hughes have been standouts, but the depth of the position might be tested.
PROBABLE
TE Chamon Metayer, QB Sam Leavitt, TE Khamari Anderson, TE AJ Ia, DB Adama Fall, P Kanyon Floyd, DB Kyan McDonald, LB Prayer Young-Blackgoat, OL Max Iheanachor, OL Wade Helton, DL C.J. Fite
The only difference in the probable range compared to yesterday is the omission of Bal - the TE room looks to be at least marginally beat-up, while Leavitt remains poised to make his second consecutive start after missing the loss to Utah.
