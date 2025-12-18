TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are less than two weeks away from officially concluding their 2025 season with an appearance in their eighth Sun Bowl - this time against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Sun Devils learned that Keith Abney II is set to declare for the 2026 NFL draft on Wednesday afternoon, which has been one of many recent developments from within the program in recent weeks.

The declarations and uncertainty surrounding which veterans will indeed participate in the game have somewhat blurred roles that will be had in the game, although there are several players that are positioned to be major contributors in 2026 that should receive a solid snap share come December 31.

Demarius "Man Man" Robinson

Robinson has taken an ample amount of first-team reps over the last two weeks of practice - the freshman running back appears to be set to play in a committee approach alongside fellow freshman Jason Brown Jr. and junior Kanye Udoh.

It appears as if junior Kyson Brown won't make enough strides to return by the time of the game, while Raleek Brown declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday and is unlikely to play in the game.

Expect Robinson to get several extended looks, especially after already burning. the ability to redshirt.

Jalen Moss

The title that goes to Moss here realistically could go to anyone in the receiving group - as Jordyn Tyson is unlikely to play, and everyone else has something to prove heading into the 2026 season.

Moss is the selection here due to having much of his junior season stripped away due to injury/illness after producing at a high level at Fresno State in 2023 and 2024.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

AJ Ia

Ia has been seen as a tantalizing talent his entire time in Tempe - the four-star TE recruit played sparingly in the regular season due to the presence of Chamon Metayer and Cameron Harpole, but it should be safe to assume that the 6'6" pass catcher will see a larger snap share in this contest, especially knowing that Metayer is preparing for the draft.

The 2026 class was a fruitful one for Arizona State at the TE position, as Hayden Vercher is widely seen as a four-star prospect and Landen Miree is a highly regarded player as well, but Ia will surely receive an opportunity to set the tone for Jason Mohns' room in the years to come.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end AJ Ia (14) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .