Naming 3 UCF Players That Arizona State Fans Need to Know

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to start their first winning streak of Big 12 play on Tuesday night against the UCF Knights, who have been one of the pleasant surprises of the season within the conference.

UCF has been powered by a balanced scoring attack, three high-quality victories, and one of the more connected rosters that have been assembled in Orlando in recent seasons.

This poses a distinct challenge to head coach Bobby Hurley, who will once again be tested by the confines of an eight-man rotation - as Marcus Adams Jr. will miss yet another game. This game is set to pit two potenially high-powered offenses against one another, with UCF currently possessing a deeper roster at this moment.

Devan Cambridge is clearly a name that Arizona State fans are familiar with, as the former Sun Devil has fit in seamlessly with the Knights - but there are three other difference makers that have potential to bridge the margins later today.

Riley Kugel

Kugel is an Orlando native that is enjoying a career-best season for the Knights.

The former Florida and Mississippi State guard is averaging 15 points per game while shooting over 41% from three-point range in 19 appearances during his senior season.

Kugel's scoring attack features a combination of well-timed dribble drives, a shooting stroke that is displayed in his 41% clip from behind the arc, and a solid finishing ability.

Themus Fulks

Fulks is now with his fourth program this season, finally making the jump to power league basketball after four seasons with South Carolina State, Louisiana Lafayette, and Milwaukee.

The point guard has served as one of the most effective floor generals in division one basketball this season, averaging 13.9 PPG and 7.3 APG, all while shooting 52% from the floor.

Fulks will be a potential foil to Arizona State's Moe Odum in this rubber match of a game.

Jamichael Stillwell

Stillwell will serve as a foil to Arizona State's Massamba Diop - much in the same form as Fulks to Odum.

The former Milwaukee standout followed Fulks to Orlando, and has excelled this season as a 6'8" big man, collecting 3.4 offensive boards per game and shooting at a 54% clip from the field.

There's no doubt that Stillwell will factor into the result of the contest - which is set for a 5 P.M. MST start time later today.

