Full Arizona State-UCF Preview and Prediction

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils (11-9, 2-5 Big 12) are seeking to build off of a win over Cincinnati on Saturday night, this time against the UCF Knights (15-4, 4-3) in a one-game road trip on Tuesday night.

UCF is coming off of a victory over Colorado on Saturday, while Hurley will likely be constrained to an eight-man rotation for this contest.

Follow key game details, a breakdown of the opponent, and a game prediction below with Arizona State on SI.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23), guard Anthony Johnson (2) and guard Maurice Odum (5) against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Game Details

WHO: Arizona State @ UCF

WHERE: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Fl

WHEN: 5 P.M. MST

BROADCAST NETWORK: ESPN+

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley makes a substitution against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Skinny: UCF has been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2025-26 season, as the Knights went into the season picked to finish 14th in the Big 12 by media. Head coach Johnny Dawkins went into the season on the proverbial hot seat after several "average" seasons at the helm.

The Sun Devils went into Saturday night's contest against Cincinnati having lost seven of their last eight games, but rebounded on both ends of the ball in an 82-68 victory.

This is set to be a major chess battle between Hurley and Dawkins, with the notion that teams are in need of a morale boost moving into the final month of the regular season.

UCF Posts Incredibly Balanced Offense

The driving force behind UCF's success this season has been an offense that has been consistently efficient, balanced, and potent.

The Knights average north of 84 points per contest, while shooting over 48% from the field and 38% from three-point range.

There are nine players on the Knights that have played either 18 or 19 games this season that average over four points per game, while four players average between 12-15 points per contest.

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley calls a timeout during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Riley Kugel - an Orlando native - is enjoying a career year with UCF, serving as the leading scorer on the team, while Themus Fulks averages an efficient 13.9 points per contest - which is accompanied with one of the best assist averages (7.3) in the nation.

Devan Cambridge is a name that Sun Devil fans will be very familiar with as well. The seventh-year player spent one season at ASU in 2022-23 and is now thriving as one of the most integral role players for a quality UCF team.

Arizona State San Devils forward Warren Washington (22) and guard Devan Cambridge (35) celebrate their 89-88 win over the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center in Tucson on Feb. 25, 2023. Basketball Asu Ua Mbb Arizona State At Arizona | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moe Odum Continues to Set Big 12 on Fire

The senior point guard has improved on a yearly basis at the division one level, and is now enjoying a career year in power conference play.

The New York native has posted four 20-point performances during Big 12 play, including an explosive 33-point, 8 assist showing against Cincinnati.

Odum spoke about how much pressure he feels to perform at a high level on a consistent basis, which he has backed up frequently. The 6'3" guard is as dynamic of a shot-maker that the Sun Devils have rostered in years, while also serving as the best playmaker in many years - perhaps since James Harden suited up in Tempe.

Odum is also set to be responsible to set the table for an ASU offense that has been the calling card of the program this season, with teammates such as center Massamba Diop showing exceptional growth this campaign due to the value provided by the point guard.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

UCF has been the better team for much of the season according to the bottom line, as well as metrics. They are also hosting the Sun Devils in what has been a more lively environment in Orlando this season.

However, Odum and Diop are two game-changing players that have the ability to overcome UCF's scoring balance. It's also relatively reasonable to believe that the Sun Devils carrying over their performance on Saturday into this contest.

Expect a contested battle that comes down to the final minutes between two potent offenses.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .