Naming Most Consequential Players of ASU WBB Season

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State women's basketball team has become a complete force over the last eight weeks - as evidenced by a 14-0 start that isn't only an improvement of the 10 wins the team secured in 2024-25, but is also an extension of the best start in the history of the program.

Molly Miller has done an unbelievable job of reshaping the program since taking over in March - curating a roster that had equal parts upside and win-now talent - Arizona State on SI names three players that have been especially responsible for the start to the season.

McKinna Brackens

Brackens - a junior transfer from UNLV - has fully broke out as a star player in Miller's system.

The 6'1" forward has started all but one game to start the season, sporting averages of 14.7 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.2 APG, and 1.1 SPG - while also shooting 41.7% from three-point range.

Brackens has become a key force in the Arizona State run towards a first NCAA tournament appearance since the 2018-19 season.

Gabby Elliott

Elliott is a senior out of Detroit that is now with her fourth program in Arizona State.

The sixth-year player was recently named as one of the five best players in the Big 12 for her performances last week that was highlighted by a 30-point showing in a 68-66 win over Gonzaga on December 16.

Elliott recently crossed 1,000 career points, paces the squad with 16.3 PPG, averages 2.6 SPG, and has pushed the Sun Devils over the top in several wins.

Marley Washenitz

Washenitz started out her senior campaign in strong fashion after spending three seasons at Pitt - putting together four straight games with double digit scoring efforts.

A game-winning heave in the final seconds of a win over UNLV on November 22 has been one of the highlights of the Arizona State season as well, although the guard has had bouts of struggle from the floor during this time.

Washenitz has really picked things up over the last two games in a revival of sorts - scoring 12 points in the winning effort over Gonzaga, while putting 13 points together in the 79-63 win over Colorado on Sunday to start Big 12 play 1-0.

ASU Sun Devils guard Marley Washenitz (11) celebrates her defensive stop against the Coppin State Bald Eagles at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other key contributors such as F/C Heloisa Carrera, PG Last-Tear Poa, freshman G Amaya Williams, and others deserve recognition as well - the squad returns to action on December 31 against Utah.

