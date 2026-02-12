Naming Most Crucial Arizona State Football Game in 2026

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State football campaign is still roughly seven months away from reaching a starting point, as the 12-game regular season is set to commence on September 5 against Morgan State.

Arizona State is set to enter Kenny Dillingham's fourth season as head coach with continued high expectations after winning eight games a season ago - the team is also set to potentially face their toughest schedule during Dillingham's tenure.

This includes a trip to Texas Tech on October 17 which has potential to create sparks in the battle between the last two champions in the Big 12.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports believes that the Sun Devils are the most pivotal game that Texas Tech has all season - with the reasoning being sound and based in the undeniable work that Dillingham has done in recent years.

"Luckily for the Red Raiders, their most important conference matchup comes after an open date against a Sun Devils squad that beat them last season. Arizona State's going to look very different roster-wise but coach Kenny Dillingham seems to thrive in the underdog role. The conference opener against Houston is another pivotal tilt, but doesn't seem as significant as this one. Remember -- we're projecting here!"

Arizona State likely serving as the one game that Texas Tech has circled on the calendar should be seen as an honor - but how is the game pivotal on the side of the former?

What Makes Texas Tech Matchup Vital for Arizona State?

The most obvious reason that this contest is vital is the aforementioned fact that these are the last two Big 12 champions. The stakes are high, as they are playing for the third season in a row - both teams won the matchup in the season that the Big 12 crown was not earned.

The placement of the game on the schedule is also another reason why the matchup will be vital, as Arizona State will be going into the game having played two conference games that they will likely be favored in based on what is known now. The mid-October game has real potential to serve as a seismic event in the context of the entire conference, as it did in 2025.

Lastly, the star power will be off the charts. This will be one of the most obvious games in Big 12 play for star players to showcase their skills in front of a large contingence of scouts - including Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby and ASU's Omarion Miller.

