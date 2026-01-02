Naming 3 Most Realistic QB Targets for Arizona State

TEMPE -- 2026 is now upon Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The 2025 season ended with a loss to the Duke Blue Devils in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Wednesday afternoon - Thursday is set to serve as a one-day runway before the transfer portal opened this morning.

Players who had previously expressed their intention to enter the portal will now officially be able to do so - and to take visits to schools of interest.

Arizona State on SI explores the top three (realistic) options at quarterback in the portal, with the expected departure of Sam Leavitt in mind.

3. Austin Novosad

Novosad is a sophomore that has spent the last three seasons at Oregon.

The Texas native and former four-star recruit faced the unfortunate reality of sitting behind Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore over the last three seasons. The allure of potentially playing for Kenny Dillingham and continuing the "Tempe Texan" trend that has swept the program over the last three seasons has potential to be an intriguing one.

Novosad isn't as much of a dual threat as is ideal for Dillingham's system, but has a strong arm, functional athleticism, and would likely be a strong culture fit.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Colton Joseph

Joseph - a sophomore who spent the last two seasons at Old Dominion - has become an absolute fan-favorite in Tempe despite no indications that there is a connection at this moment.

The California native had an overall splendid sophomore season in the Sun Belt conference, throwing for 2,624 yards and running for 1,007 across 12 games.

One of the highlights from the Joseph's season was rushing for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Indiana's typically stringent defense - showing that the talented signal caller has the ability to scale his game to power-league competition.

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph (1) warms up before the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

1. Kenny Minchey

Minchey is a sophomore that was previously a four-star recruit in the class of 2023. He sat behind Sam Hartman and Riley Leonard over his first two seasons before narrowly losing out to C.J. Carr in the 2025 compeition.

The Hendersonville, Tennessee native is quite possibly both the best fit and best player that is attainable for Dillingham. Although Jake Fette and Cameron Dyer are supremely talented, it's a tough task for a freshman to start - especially when the continuity of the offense is at an imbalance.

Keep an eye on Minchey as a legitimate option and as a real threat to be the starting QB for the Sun Devils in 2026 if a partnership comes to fruition.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .