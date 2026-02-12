New Details Emerge Surrounding Arizona State Baseball Coach's Extension

TEMPE -- The uncertainty surrounding the future of Arizona State baseball head coach Willie Bloomquist was lifted several weeks ago with an agreement on an extension.

Bloomquist - an alumni of the university - was hired by Arizona State following the 2021 season with the hopes that his extensive experience around the game/school would lead a once proud program back into the glory days.

The Sun Devils failed to reach the NCAA tournament over the first three seasons of Bloomquist's tenure, but ultimately reached the regionals last season - posting a 36-24 record that had potential to be expanded upon.

Regardless, there were revelations that the two sides had been having dialogue regarding a new deal several months ago, and an agreement on a two-year extension was reported on last month.

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman revealed key details as far as salary increases and incentives that are laced into the extension are concerned.

Bloomquist's Contract is Incentive Heavy

"BREAKING: Willie Bloomquist's two-year extension, to begin on July 1, would increase his salary from $390k to $475k in 2026-27 and $500k in 2027-28, if approved next week by ABOR. He'd get a 25% raise for a CWS Championship, 15% for a CWS appearance, 10% for a Super Regional."

"Bonuses would include $200k for a CWS Championship, $125 for a loss in the CWS Championship Game, $100k for a CWS appearance, $25k for a Super Regional berth, $25k for winning the Big 12 regular season, among other potential bonuses."

The incentives that are laced into the extension create a sense of urgency, as it is obvious that expectations are to reach the College World Series - a feat that ASU has yet to accomplish since 2010, despite having won five national titles and sending numerous players to the MLB level over the years.

Arizona State is expected to compete in the Big 12 yet again this season, as the program was picked to finish fourth in the league in an official preseason poll that was unearthed recently. The Sun Devils rebounded from losing stars such as Isaiah Jackson by bringing in high-level transfers, such as former UNLV slugger Dean Toigo.

One of the biggest concerns surrounding Arizona State baseball over the last several seasons has been the pitching, as the 5.34 team ERA in 2025 is arguably what held the team back. The hope is that the work Bloomquist put in as far as the transfer portal and player retention are concerned will translate to more substantial success in 2026.

