Which Arizona State Stars Are Being Underrated as NFL Prospects?

TEMPE -- The upcoming NFL draft in April has been one of the most pronounced points of focus amongst the Arizona State football community in recent weeks, as it is all but set in stone that wide receiver Jordyn Tyson will be playing on Sundays come September 2026.

There are numerous other players that have the ability to declare for the draft, or who will have the ability to automatically be entered due to eligibility rules - Justin Wodtly and Chamon Metayer have declared in the last week despite both being seniors.

Arizona State on SI names three legitimate pro prospects that are currently on the roster that have been widely underrated by the consensus, or simply underrated by one too many ahead of the upcoming process.

Raleek Brown

Brown is an honorable mention on Mel Kiper Jr's most recent position rankings that came out on Thursday.

This appears low at the moment after Brown's 1,300 all-purpose yard season - where the junior displayed great ball carrier vision, chops as a receiver out of the backfield, and a strength that is reminiscent of Cam Skattebo.

The perceived drop-off in this running back class after Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love also should help Brown's case as a prospect, as he has supposedly risen up boards rapidly in recent weeks.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) hands off to running back Raleek Brown (3) against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Keith Abney II

Abney - believe it or not - is being slept on by some, including Kiper, who does not have the junior as even an honorable mention at the cornerback position.

While the general consensus is that Abney is a top 100 prospect at worse, there are a handful of pundits that continue to hold his lack of frame for a traditional boundary corner against him despite the film and marked improvement that has been displayed over the last two seasons.

Keyshaun Elliott

Elliott - strangely enough - is hardly on anyone's draft radar at the moment, at least as far as draft experts are concerned.

Elliott seems to be the type of linebacker that NFL teams would like to roster, as the senior brings quality all-around play to the table on a reilable basis.

Elliott secures tackles on-demand, paced the teams in sacks this season, and was frequently providing support to a run defense that was once again elite in 2025.

It might be hard-pressed to find a single franchise that won't give the exceptional leader an opportunity to fight his way onto the roster.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

