Tracking Key Big 12 Games That Impact Arizona State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to move to 6-3 on the season on Saturday morning when they face the Iowa State Cyclones on the road.
This is the first of presumably four games to close out the regular season that quarterback Jeff Sims will start after the announcement that Sam Leavitt would undergo season-ending surgery.
Although the odds that Arizona State reaches the Big 12 title game are slim, there are still other games in the league that are worth paying attention to on Saturday.
West Virginia @ #22 Houston
Houston is seeking to continue a push to make the conference title game in year three in the league after defeating the Sun Devils last week.
A West Virginia victory potentially opens the door for the Sun Devils to pass up the Cougars in the standings over the final four weeks of the season.
#13 Texas Tech @ Kansas State
Kansas State has a serious chance to secure an upset here and catapult the Sun Devils above the Red Raiders in the league standings assuming Arizona State wins the game today.
QB Behren Morton is set to return for Texas Tech, while Kansas State is enjoying a second-half resurgence after a slow start to the year.
Arizona @ Colorado
These are the last two opponents on Arizona State's 2025 schedule.
Arizona has been on the doorstep of securing another conference victory, but were unable to defeat either Brigham Young or Houston in big moments.
Colorado was handily defeated by Utah last week, and currently are looking to fight for bowl eligibility - needing to finish 3-1 to reach the six-win threshold.
Arizona QB Noah Fifita is seeking to continue his resurgent season ahead of the Territorial Cup game in Tempe on November 28 as well.
#17 Cincinnati @ #24 Utah
The most consequential game of the week for the Sun Devils - as ASU has the ability to jump ahead of Utah in the conference standings with a loss by the Utes.
This is a double-edged sword, as Cincinnati is currently undefeated in Big 12 play in their own right, but the team simply has to take their path to the title game one game at a time, and they ultimately need a third conference loss by Utah to start that climb back.
Arizona State is set to face Iowa State at 10 A.M. AZT this morning from Ames, Iowa.
