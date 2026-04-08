Observations, Standouts From Arizona State's Ninth Spring Practice

TEMPE -- Practice number nine of 15 is now complete for Arizona State's spring window after a fruitful two-hour practice in just shoulder pads on Tuesday.

Jake Fette (#2 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow key observations from Tuesday, as well as major standouts below with Arizona State on SI.

General Observations From Tuesday

Offensive lineman Jarmaine Mitchell - the number one overall JUCO recruit from the 2026 class - suited up for 11-on-11 for the first time this spring after flipping from Georgia to Arizona State in early December. Mitchell is expected to start at one of two tackle spots, and his physical presence is evident when lining up against opposing linemen.

Athlete Clayton Smith was back with the defense on Tuesday after spending the first three weeks of spring with the offense at wide receiver. Smith made an immediate impact.

Arizona State wide receiver Uriah Neloms (81) runs a drill during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most impressive play of the day was a back-shoulder fade from Jake Fette that was caught by redshirt freshman Uriah Neloms in the end zone in a tightly contested manner.

Defense Wins the Day

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offense left its mark last week, with Cutter Boley having his best days of camp and the run game remaining consistently productive.

The defense came back with a vengeance on Tuesday, as the offense only came away with one explosive play at most during the day, with Lyrik Rawls and EDGE Jalen Thompson making clear impressions during the day.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Individual Standouts From Tuesday

There were three players beyond those previously mentioned who conspicuously stood out on Tuesday.

Daquwan Dunn is one of several true freshman that have left a positive imprint on the staff early in their careers - the cornerback out of Richardson, Texas, is a lengthy player at the position who has routinely been playing at a speed that is seldom seen out of CB's, making the jump from high school to college.

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams defensive back Lemondre Joe (7) celebrates with linebacker Owen Long (40) in the third quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Owen Long continues to make the case to be labeled the single best player on the defensive side of the ball during spring. The Colorado State transfer is incredibly cerebral, intentional, and physical, making a mark on virtually every rep he takes part in for the Sun Devils. Long seems to be the spiritual successor to ASU star Keyshaun Elliott.

Raiden Vines-Bright is making the case to be Arizona State's primary slot receiver, as the Washington transfer has been steadfast in producing crisp route running without sacrificing explosiveness or the ability to make difficult catches.