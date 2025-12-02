Arizona State Flips Top 2026 JUCO Prospect From Georgia
Early National Signing Day for the 2026 class is just hours away. As it approaches, prospects across the country will be decommitting and flipping their commitments to other schools as they finalize their college decisions.
One of those prospects is the No. 1-ranked junior college (JUCO) prospect in the country, who recently flipped his commitment from Georgia to Arizona State.
Arizona State Lands Top 2026 JUCO Prospect
On Dec. 2, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Jarmaine Mitchell, a four-star JUCO prospect from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Mississippi, would be flipping his commitment from Georgia to Arizona State.
Mitchell is a massive addition (both figuratively and literally) to Arizona State's 2026 class. Rivals' JUCO industry rankings list the 6'8", 320-pound offensive lineman as the No. 1 overall JUCO recruit in the country, the No. 1 JUCO offensive tackle, and the No. 1 JUCO prospect from Mississippi.
Sun Devils' head coach Kenny Dillingham seemed fired up about Mitchell's commitment. He took to X to celebrate it, writing, "Oooooo yea!!!!! That’s a big one!!!!! #ActivateTheValley #SunDevil4LIFE"
Arizona State had worked hard to flip Mitchell from Georgia in recent weeks, and they hosted the young offensive tackle on campus for an official visit during their game against Arizona last weekend.
The visit proved successful, as just two days later, Mitchell became the 19th member of the Sun Devils' 2026 class. Being able to compete head-to-head against Georgia for a prospect highlights how Dillingham has transformed Tempe into a destination for top talent in his three seasons as Arizona State's head coach.
Mitchell is the second-highest rated recruit in Arizona State's 2026 class. With Mitchell's commitment, the Sun Devils' class now ranks 32nd nationally according to Rivals. This is also the first time since recruiting tracking began that Arizona State has secured the No.1 JUCO prospect in the country.
With the Sun Devils expected to lose both starting tackles at the end of the season, Mitchell is likely to step in and start immediately for Arizona State next year. He possesses the size, play strength, and experience to make a smooth transition to the Power Four level and should be a key player on the Sun Devils' offense in 2026.
With the addition of Mitchell, this marks Arizona State's highest-ranked class under Dillingham heading into Early National Signing Day. With the transfer portal window opening in less than a month, there's a real chance that the Sun Devils could finish with a top 25 class in the country.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!