Arizona State Offense Starts Hot, Cruise to Win Over Oklahoma

PHOENIX -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) secured a resounding victory of 86-70 over the Oklahoma Sooners (6-3) on Saturday night at Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix in what became the program's second victory over an SEC foe on the 2025-26 campaign.

The Arizona State offense was on fire from the 18-minute mark of the first half on, and they never looked back once a double-digit lead was built up.

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) celebrates a three point basket against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

First Half

The Sooners had an opportunity to put points on the board before the game even started, as Arizona State was given an administrative technical foul for failing to submit a lineup card promptly. Guard Nijel Pack missed the free throw prior to the action starting.

Hurley subbed out the entire starting group at the 18:33 mark - a point where the offense was catalyzed, with three different players hitting a three-point look to take an 11-4 lead at the 15:19 mark. The offensive explosion continued, as they took a 16-4 lead in just over a minute after the under-16-minute timeout.

The first-half rampage continued, with the Arizona State offense posting a 27-point effort by the midway point of the half, while the defensive efforts were arguably the best that have been seen a month-plus into the season.

The offense continued to hum for the remainder of the half, which was ultimately capped off with a Bryce Ford heave from beyond halfcourt - the shot was eventually ruled to have been released late, keeping the Arizona State lead at 47-28 going into the locker room.

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) dribbles against Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeff Nwankwo (3) in the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Second Half

Forward Adrija Grbovic started the second half on a high note, knocking down a pair of three-point looks in the opening minutes to continue the barrage that the Sun Devils had been putting forward.

The under-twelve media timeout saw the Sun Devils still holding onto a major advantage, as they were up 68-47 in a game that was simply not competitive from the opening tip.

A few cracks began to show in the Sun Devils' lead as the second half progressed, although another surge by the offense prevented a final attempt to make a comeback.

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils guard Trevor Best (12) shoots a 3-point attempt agains the Oklahoma University Sooners in the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Key Performances

Moe Odum - 17 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 3-6 3PTFG

Marcus Adams Jr. - 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 BLK, 3-5 3PTFG

Andrija Grbovic - 11 PTS, 1 REB, 3-4 3PTFG

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) reacts after making a 3-pointer against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Nov. 14, 2025, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony "Pig" Johnson - 16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL

Allen Mukeba - 9 PTS, 4 REB, 2 BLK

What's Next

Arizona State returns to Desert Financial Arena on Tuesday night, when the Sun Devils welcome Northern Arizona to their home floor before a trip to Las Vegas to face Santa Clara.

