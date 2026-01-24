Arizona State Updates Player Availability Report Before Cincinnati Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are entering must-win territory heading into Saturday night's game against the Cincinnati Bearcats - an ASU loss would bring the team's 2025-26 record to 10-10, with two games in the week ahead that don't stack up favorably to the squad.

One of the biggest challenges that has been pressed upon head coach Bobby Hurley is the sheer amount of injuries that this roster has encountered. Hurley successfully filled all 15 scholarship spots over the offseason, but nearly have of the team has been out for an extended period of the reason for various reasons.

The situation didn't become any more favorable heading into Saturday night's bout, as the Sun Devils continued to rule a key rotation piece out as of Friday night's Big 12 Player Availability Report.

OUT

Adante’ Holiman

Vijay Wallace

Marcus Adams

Kash Polk

Quentin McCoy

Dame Salane

The listing of Holiman as out appears to be the status quo at this point. The Georgia Southern transfer figured to slide in as a legitimate rotation player with high-end shotmaking upside, but it seems as if the elbow injury he suffered shortly prior to the start of the season will continue to plague the senior.

Wallace is definitively out for the season - this has been the case since late October. The talented JUCO wing was quite possibly destined for a starting role before a brutal ankle injury suffered in an exhibition game against Texas A&M ended his debut season in Tempe before it started.

Salane has yet to appear in a game this season, and Hurley previously confirmed that the center would redshirt this season.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) with head coach Bobby Hurley against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Rotation Remains Same

While it remains to be seen what the starting lineup will be tonight, it might be a safe bet to assume that Moe Odum, Bryce Ford, Noah Meeusen, Santiago Trouet, and Massamba Diop continues to be the group to begin the game.

The absences of numerous depth pieces has forced Hurley to run a tight bench rotation, which features dynamic sixth-man Anthony "Pig" Johnson, traditonal "bruiser" forward Allen Mukeba, and the floor-spacing Andrija Grbovic.

One of the most fascinating things to follow in this game will be how Hurley manages different rotations, as there's potential for lineups that have been seldom utilized this season to provide a much-needed spark, especially with the confirmed absence of Marcus Adams Jr.

Arizona State and Cincinnati are set for a tip time of 8 P.M. MST tonight.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .