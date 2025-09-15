3 Offensive Standouts From Arizona State Victory
TEMPE -- Arizona State's offense needed a major bounce-back against Texas State in week three following a tumultuous first half of action against Mississippi State.
Marcus Arroyo's unit delivered - and then some.
The Sun Devils scored 34 points and saw numerous players produce in incredible ways - Arizona State on SI analyzes three players that stood above the rest - Jordyn Tyson not included.
Sam Leavitt
The redshirt sophomore quarterback was coming off the weakest showing of his career in the loss to Mississippi State - he appeared to be unrattled against the Bobcats in response.
Leavitt threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding costly mistakes. He also continued to catalyze the Sun Devil offense via his rushing ability - including an improbable 18-yard run in the first half.
Leavitt is ready to take the porous Baylor defense head-on this coming Saturday.
Chamon Metayer
Metayer had what Arroyo and Kenny Dillingham described as an incredible performance as a run-blocker against Mississippi State.
The senior tight end was rewarded with the rock for his blocking efforts in Week 2, totaling a career-best six catches in a single game, including a 27-yard touchdown.
The All-Big 12 second team representative in 2024 is poised to enjoy a similar season in 2025.
Raleek Brown
Brown has been a revelation for the Sun Devils in relief of Kyson Brown - who has essentially missed the previous two games due to an injury.
R. Brown has become a true weapon for Arroyo - displaying a consistent dual-threat ability, while also being deceptively strong as a runner in complement to his explosive speed.
The USC transfer capped off an incredible two-week run with a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the game, where his patience, elusiveness, and breakaway speed were all in action.
Brown is truly one of the defining players of the Arizona State season - he has the potential to raise the ceiling of what this team can accomplish the remainder of the way.
