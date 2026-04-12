Arizona State Offensive Superlatives Halfway Into Spring Practice

TEMPE -- Spring ball is beyond the halfway point for the Arizona State Sun Devils as of Sunday.

As the closing stretch of spring comes into the fold, Arizona State on SI hands out superlatives for the first four weeks of practices - including MVP, pleasant surprise, and more.

MVP: Reed Harris

The answer seems to always go back to Harris when discussing the MVP of the offensive side of the ball thus far.

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) runs with the ball after a catch in front of Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Harris has frequently used his 6'5" frame to his advantage throughout spring - high pointing back-shoulder fades, showing off a surprising burst, and crossing out defenders in the intermediate game in the process. The Boston College transfer looks the part of a player that will be in the conversation for conference awards come December.

Pleasant Surprise: QB Jake Fette

Fette's talent has never been a question, as the El Paso (TX) native has long been considered a blue-chip prospect.

However, quarterbacks are rarely in their element as a freshman after making a major transition to a completely different level of football. Fette has adjusted beautifully - appearing poised, displaying sound footwork, and routinely making the right play when facing 11-on-11 action.

Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman and Del Valle alum, waits for the team’s arrival at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no guarantee whatsoever that Fette will start in 2026, but he is currently setting the foundation of being the quarterback of the future.

Depth Chart Riser: WR Uriah Neloms

Neloms is a redshirt freshman out of local San Tan Charter (Gilbert) who played quarterback as a senior in high school prior to moving back to receiver.

There's no guarantee that Neloms will receive a solid floor of snap share this season to this point, but he has impressed so much that there's likely to be opportunities to earn just that in fall camp. Neloms is another lanky, athletic talent with sturdy hands in the room and has shown more improvement than virtually anyone else at the skill positions.

Arizona State wide receiver Uriah Neloms during spring practice at Kajakawa Practice fields on April 16, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More to Prove: Jarmaine Mitchell

This isn't a knock on Mitchell in any sense of the phrase - the #1 JUCO recruit has been inside of the Verde Dickey Dome for much of the spring due to working back (conditioning) from an injury that was previously suffered.

The unfortunate fallout of this is that Mitchell automatically entered 11-on-11 practice at a disadvantage over the last week, although he is still one of the most talented players on the roster and will very likely be in a starting position come week one.