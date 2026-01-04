Arizona State Named as Contender For Elite Portal Wide Receiver

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have had a busy transfer portal window so far, with the Sun Devils already landing Kentucky transfer quarterback Cutter Boley and making progress with several of their top portal targets.

One of those targets is a former Boston College wide receiver ranked among the top transfers in the country, and one portal insider recently named the Sun Devils an early favorite to land him.

Insider Gives Arizona State Early Edge in Top Portal Wide Receiver's Recruitment

On Jan. 3, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on X that Arizona State has emerged as an early contender for Boston College wide receiver transfer Reed Harris.

Arizona State has emerged as an early contender with coveted Boston College wide receiver transfer Reed Harris, sources tell @CBSSports.



The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder ranks as the fourth-best wide receiver and 14th-best overall player in the transfer portal. https://t.co/we5z2tRgTZ pic.twitter.com/sqsD890wTb — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 3, 2026

Harris was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class and has played at Boston College for the past three seasons. He redshirted his freshman year and became a starter for the Eagles in 2024, recording 486 yards and four touchdowns.

His 2025 campaign was even better, as he was the team’s second-leading receiver, totaling 39 catches for 673 yards and five touchdowns. He enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Nov 1, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback DeVonta Smith (0) lines up against Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) in the fourth quarter at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | Edward Finan-Imagn Images

Harris ranks among the top transfers in the country, with 247Sports' transfer portal rankings listing him as a four-star prospect, the No. 14 overall player in the portal, and the No. 4 wide receiver. He'd be a massive addition to the Sun Devils' offense, which is in desperate need of an upgrade at the position following the loss of Jordyn Tyson.

As of right now, Harris hasn't scheduled an official visit with Arizona State, but that could change in the coming days as his portal recruitment progresses. Zenitz's report doesn't guarantee that the Sun Devils will secure a commitment from the Boston College transfer, but it does indicate they are in a strong position with the star wideout.

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) eludes a tackle of a Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defender during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Harris isn't the only portal wide receiver the Sun Devils are trending for, as they are currently hosting Colorado transfer Omarion Miller, who's ranked as the No. 2 wideout in the portal on an official visit. If Dillingham could add both Miller and Harris to Arizona State's 2026 offense, the passing attack led by Boley could be among the most dangerous in the country.

It will be interesting to see how the Sun Devils' pursuit of Harris progresses in the coming weeks. Still, based on Zenitz's report, Arizona State appears to have a strong chance of bringing in one of the top portal prospects in the country.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .