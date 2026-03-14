Outgoing ASU Star Thanks Fans, Bobby Hurley for Time in Tempe

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball season was met with highs and lows, concluding with the departure of Bobby Hurley as head coach following a lopsided loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament.

One of the best deicisions Hurley made heading into his "lame duck" season was targeting Pepperdine point guard Moe Odum last March, who proved to be one of the most influential players in recent history of the program.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The point guard not only provided much value on the court, but he also played an integral role in cultivating what might serve as the next generation of stars for the Arizona State program.

Odum gave a candid but sincere "thank you" to both the Arizona State fanbase - as well as Hurley - for the last year he spent in Tempe.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) attempts to steal the ball from Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"Thank you Sundevil nation and thank you Coach Hurley you changed my life."

Odum's time in Tempe was brief, but it was also profound - Arizona State on SI discuss the two major ways that the point guard's lone season with the program will positively reflect moving forward.

Odum Was Instrumental in Development of Underclassmen

The point guard played a key role in the clear advancement that several younger players on the roster experienced over the course of the season.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) protects the ball from Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The players that clearly benefitted the most from Odum's guidance were Massamba Diop, Santiago Trouet and Noah Meeusen - with Odum by extension proving that a power conference team has the ability to win even when being built in unconventional ways. Diop grew in intangible areas such as fluidity in pick-and-roll situations, while also becoming a more well-rounded defender in the process.

Meeusen became one of the most effective defenders on the perimeter for the program in recent years - while much of it was due to personal preparedness to play at the college level, Odum certainly aided in easing the transition. Trouet developed immensely as a play finisher as the season entered the late stages as well, and Odum can certainly be pointed to as a point of credit here as well.

Odum Set Tone for Program Mentality

ASU Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) brings the ball up court against the Oregon State Beavers at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joseph Rondone/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York native re-injected life into an Arizona State program that had missed an edge-setting player in the 2024-25 season that was left behind by Frankie Collins.

Odum's attitude of gratitude, commitment to working on his craft on a daily basis, and genuine embrace of Arizona State were all sorely needed. The Sun Devil program can absolutely reflect on the one-year Odum era under a new head coach and figure out how to build off of the tone that he set in a 17-win season.