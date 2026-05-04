Top 3 Underrated Offseason Moves by Arizona State

The Arizona State Sun Devils have had a productive offseason, and they certainly needed it following a disastrous 2025 campaign that included a 17-16 record.

Hiring Randy Bennett was by far the best move of the offseason, and one that will not go unnoticed. The 63-year-old head coach spoke on his goals this season during his introductory press conference, and they were indicative of the underrated signings the Sun Devils have orchestrated this offseason.

Bennett's Thoughts

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"What I'm looking forward to is building this program into a program that has a lot of continuity and build where it is a power in the Big 12," Bennett explained. "There have been flashes, so I don't ever want to diminish what some other peoples' work has been, but that's what I think we can do, and that's what I'm looking forward to. Get Sun Devil basketball back to the top."

"We're going to fire a shot, great basketball job. We're expecting to hit it running in year one," he added. "We're starting to build a team. I think you can expect a competitive team, a team that is playing in the NCAA Tournament, a team that's trying to get where they're playing for conference championships. It won't be easy, but it's definitely doable."

1. Signing Emmanuel Innocenti

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Texas Longhorns during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Gonzaga transfer averaged 6.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 28.4 percent from three-point range.

While Innocenti won't be an offensive threat, the 6-foot-5, 198-pound forward will be a stout defender, which is something the Sun Devils needed with Massamba Diop departing in the portal.

2. Landing Joel Foxwell

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Portland transfer averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from three-point range. With several moving parts, possessing a prototypical point guard who can run the offense cleanly is monumental.

Foxwell will be entering his sophomore season, which could lead to growing pains in a new system, but this is certainly an addition that may be considered one of the best by the end of next season.

3. Adding Ben Defty

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

The Boston transfer averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 69.4 percent from the field in 2025.

Losing Diop is a catastrophic loss for the Sun Devils, but Defty is a fantastic consolation prize to replace the star center.