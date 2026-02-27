Discussing Projected Landing Spots for Three Arizona State Prospects

TEMPE -- NFL draft season is nearly here, with the Arizona State Sun Devils becoming one of many programs of interest in the lead-up to April.

Four former Sun Devils were invited to the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, with all four expected to be selected on one of the three days - and more that did not receive an invite that have potential to be selections, with March's pro day serving as an opportunity to make a mark.

Arizona State on SI discusses potential draft slots and landing spots for the three most discussed ASU prospects below - with a mock draft from Dalton Wasserman of PFF as a major reference point.

Jordyn Tyson: Pick 8, New Orleans Saints

The general sentiment around Tyson has been fairly consistent - the All-Big 12 talent has been labeled as a supreme talent that also holds concerns on the medical side of things. Here, Tyson winds up in the top 10 with a potential franchise quarterback and an innovative offensive mind in Kellen Moore.

"The Saints could go in several directions with this pick, but they opt to add an enticing weapon in wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who emerged as one of college football’s best receivers over the past two years. It culminated in an 85.3 PFF receiving grade and just one dropped pass in 2025."

This is very likely a wise pick for the Saints (depending on medicals), as the franchise needs to add skill position talent across the board - Tyson is very likely to be the best player available at this selection, although the Saints' board may shape up differently. The fit is certainly intriguing at the surface, as Tyson would slot in alongside Chris Olave in the receiving room that is attempting to aid in the growth of second year QB Tyler Shough.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates quarterback Sam Leavitt’s (not pictured) touchdown against TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Keith Abney II: Pick 32, Seattle Seahawks

Abney has typically been considered a day two (second or third round) pick in recent months, which largely stems from a smaller frame than boundary cornerbacks usually bring to the table.

The 21-year old All-Big 12 selection lands in the first round here - ultimately going to the defending Super Bowl champions in a marriage that would make an ample amount of sense.

"Multiple Seattle cornerbacks, including Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe, are entering free agency this offseason. That could be a position for the Seahawks to address early in the draft with someone like Arizona State’s Keith Abney II, who earned a career-high 85.3 PFF coverage grade while breaking up nine passes in 2025."

Abney is considered by many to be in the tier of prospects just below the pinnacle, with the first round not being out of question. Seattle's potential to lose several key members of their secondary and Abney's potential schematic fit make this a natural pairing on paper.

Max Iheanachor: Pick 53, Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Iheanachor has shot up draft boards over the last month-plus, with the right tackle possessing an impressive athletic profile, tangible on-field success that has reflected on film, and the allure of not being near the ceiling of what he can be, as the former JUCO standout started playing football just five years ago.

The tackle positions being in-demand, as well as Iheanachor's performance in the Senior Bowl have lent many to believe that a first round fate is in play. The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles make sense as destinations, with both franchises currently rostering players that might retire in the near future.

Here, the RT lands with the Steelers in the mid second round - Pittsburgh serves as another destination that would make much sense, as the franchise is now moving into a new era and is in need of high-upside talent to boost the team's ceiling over the next two to three seasons.

