Why Pair of ASU Stars Remain High-Level Prospects
TEMPE -- The last of the dynamic duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson at Arizona State may have been in the October 18th win over Texas Tech - a game in which both enjoyed season-defining performances despite being hobbled.
A month later, Leavitt's season is over after undergoing foot surgery, and Tyson remains out with a hamstring injury, although the latter remains hopeful to return for the November 22 battle against Colorado.
Both stars remain viewed in high regard despite recent injury developments, as respected NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Tyson as the top receiver and number seven overall prospect, while Leavitt is labeled as QB7 moving into the stretch run of the season.
Why Tyson Remains Elite Prospect
Tyson's status as an elite prospect hasn't changed despite a season-ending collarbone injury in November of last year, along with the hamstring issue that has forced the junior to miss a month this time around.
This can be attributed to a number of factors - among them is the perceived improvement Tyson has shown in a number of areas, including his short-game route running, securing uncontested catches, and continuing to display the ability to be an advanced player in manners such as breaking down coverages to perfection.
Another factor that many haven't thought of is the emergence of Tyson-esque receivers thriving in the NFL, such as Emeka Egbuka and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The two receivers projected to be similar to Tyson as prospects - standout players all-around and quality athletes that were overlooked due to not possessing tools that someone such as DK Metcalf does. However, the two - along with Justin Jefferson - have established themselves as among the best players in the entire NFL recently. It seems as if Tyson is going to receive a bump as a prospect due to this - there are very few outcomes in which he does not pan out at the pro level.
Why Leavitt's Decision is Vital to Program
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has to know what Leavitt's intentions are to plan accordingly heading into spring practices.
If Leavitt goes pro, Dillingham will very likely target another quarterback via the transfer portal to compete with underclassmen Cameron Dyer and Jake Fette. If Leavitt remains, there is a possibility that Dillingham still targets a portal QB - as the star currently has an unclear return date from his recent procedure.
Either way, Leavitt's decision is sure to have massive implications in relation to the program at-large regardless of what the ultimate call is.
