How New NFL Head Coaches Affect ASU's Draft Prospects

Draft season is upon the NFL, and the question that many are asking, where do players go? Scheme and team fit is always a good indicator, so with the NFL getting ten new coaches, how does that go for the Sun Devils. While all new coaches could draft Sun Devils, there are 4 teams with new coaches where Sun Devils could end up.

Arizona Cardinals

After firing Jonathan Gannon after a 3 year stint that never saw Arizona make it the playoffs, the Cardinals hired Los Angeles Rams Offensive Coordinator, Mike LaFleur. Gannon was a defensive minded coach so it makes sense to go with an offensive minded coach. LaFleur did a great job with the Rams offense this past season as Quarterback Matthew Stafford had an MVP caliber season.

Arizona Cardinals new head coach Mike LaFleur at a news conference on Feb. 3, 2026, at Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So while this is a great hire for Arizona's National League Football team, how does this translate to Arizona's college team. Well, with LaFLeur going to Arizona, it increases the chances of Jordyn Tyson getting selected by the Cardinals. While with the Rams, LaFleur had two great receivers with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. So, LaFleur could try to replicate that success in Arizona by drafting Tyson and pairing him up with Michael Wilson. Wilson had a great 2025, so him and Tyson could be a great duo.

Miami Dolphins

Another Head Coach Hire that could affect where ASU players go in the draft is the Dolphins hiring Jeff Hafley. Hafley was the Green Bay Packers's Defensive Coordinator for the past two seasons where he did a great job building up and coaching stout defenes. So going to Miami, Hafley is going to bring a lot of great defensive coaching and scheming to Florida.

Jan 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A lot of Sun Devil defensive players could end up in Miami. Cornerback Keith Abney II would be a great fit in Hafley's scheme, as well as Myles "Ghost" Rowser. Another choice could be Edge Rusher Clayton Smith. Smith has a tough and physical presence that would fit Hafley's defense very well. There is a high chance that the Dolphins draft a lot of Sun Devils to help build up Miami.

New York Giants

Going from the Dolphins an AFC East Team, to the Giants an NFC East Team; there is a couple of connections that could be made with new Giants Head Coach, John Harbaugh. First of all, Harbaugh is a big culture guy, so there is a chance that he could land a lot of ASU players. ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham made sure to pick guys that fit his culture and both Dillingham and Harbaugh like guys who are going to compete in day in and day out.

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks during a press conference welcoming Harbaugh at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another connection between the Giants and ASU is that the Giants do have running back Cam Skattebo. Skattebo made a name for himself at ASU, so there is a chance that some connections could be made to Sun Devil players going into the draft.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns are bringing in Todd Monken, who can create a strong and tough culture. This factor plus some offensive needs could land some Sun Devils for the Cleveland Browns. Jordyn Tyson would be a great fit for Cleveland, as well as tackle Max Iheanachor. Cleveland needs O-line, so Iheananachor could be a good fit for the Browns new staff.

Todd Monken, new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, smiles as he talks about Myles Garrett during his introductory press conference at the team's training facility, Feb. 3, 2026. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, the new coaching landscape could be very good for Sun Devil alumni for their NFL journey.

