Placing Where Arizona State Stands in Pre-Big 12 Tournament Power Rankings
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (16-15, 7-11 Big 12) are set to potentially close their 2025-26 season out in the days ahead - potentially as soon as this morning against the 13-seed Baylor Bears in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.
Arizona State on SI breaks down how each team in the conference stacks up heading into the five-day long tournament below.
16. Utah
Utah has played more competitvely in recent weeks compared to early in Big 12 play (including a win over West Virginia) but went 2-16 in the conference and are clearly at the bottom heading into a game against Cincinnati.
15. Kansas State
Kansas State's 3-15 mark in the conference isn't much better compared to Utah, but P.J. Haggerty has been a bright spot in this season.
14. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State is quietly a quality team that fell on rough times over the last two months, including losing big man Parsa Fallah for the remainder of the season.
13. Baylor
Baylor will take on Arizona State on Tuesday with an opportunity to be dangerous in Kansas City - as Tounde Yessoufou and Cameron Carr lead a dynamic guard rotation.
12. Colorado
Colorado swept Arizona State this season, but fell in lopsided defeats on several occasions that followed the win over the Sun Devils in early February.
11. Arizona State
Arizona State's wins over Texas Tech and Kansas point to a potentially dangerous team this week, with Moe Odum being one of the best players in the league this season.
10. West Virginia
West Virginia earned the seven seed in the tournament, but sit a bit lower here due to losing to both Utah and Kansas State during league play.
9. BYU
AJ Dybantsa is one of the best players in the country and is accompanied by star PG Rob Wright III - this gives them a chance against anyone despite a recent piling on of losses.
8. UCF
UCF defeated Arizona State earlier in the season and possess a trio of ranked wins in conference play. Johnny Dawkins has pushed the Knights overachieving this season, but they have suffered two three-game losing streaks in the last month.
7. Cincinnati
Cincinnati has come alive since losing to Arizona State on January 24. Baba Miller has been one of the best players in the Big 12 in recent weeks.
6. TCU
TCU is one of the hottest teams in the league, as they are winners of eight of their last nine games to close the regular season. David Punch has been the leader of a scrappy and resilient team.
5. Kansas
Kansas has high upside this season, but losses to both Arizona and Arizona State have exposed weaknesses. Darryn Peterson is one of the best players in college basketball and gives them a chance against anyone.
4. Iowa State
Iowa State has been one of the best teams in the country this season and have displayed incredible stretches of dominance, but recent losses have brought them down a peg.
3. Texas Tech
Texas Tech lost two straight games to end the regular season, but have done a largely exceptional job in response to losing J.T. Toppin for the rest of the season.
2. Houston
Houston has consistently been the second best team in the league this season.
1. Arizona
Arizona swept Arizona State, are the 1-seed in the tournament, and are a surefire 1-seed in the 68-team NCAA tournament field.
Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here, and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here..
