Placing Where Arizona State Stands in Pre-Big 12 Tournament Power Rankings

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (16-15, 7-11 Big 12) are set to potentially close their 2025-26 season out in the days ahead - potentially as soon as this morning against the 13-seed Baylor Bears in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.

Arizona State on SI breaks down how each team in the conference stacks up heading into the five-day long tournament below.

16. Utah

Utah has played more competitvely in recent weeks compared to early in Big 12 play (including a win over West Virginia) but went 2-16 in the conference and are clearly at the bottom heading into a game against Cincinnati.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) celebrates with guard Maurice Odum (5) against the Utah Utes in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

15. Kansas State

Kansas State's 3-15 mark in the conference isn't much better compared to Utah, but P.J. Haggerty has been a bright spot in this season.

Noah Meeusen (15) of the Arizona State Sun Devils moves around P.J. Haggerty of the Kansas State Wildcats during a game at Desert Financial Arena on Jan. 10, 2026, in Tempe. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

14. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State is quietly a quality team that fell on rough times over the last two months, including losing big man Parsa Fallah for the remainder of the season.

13. Baylor

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) drives to the basket ahead of Baylor Bears guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) and guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor will take on Arizona State on Tuesday with an opportunity to be dangerous in Kansas City - as Tounde Yessoufou and Cameron Carr lead a dynamic guard rotation.

12. Colorado

Colorado swept Arizona State this season, but fell in lopsided defeats on several occasions that followed the win over the Sun Devils in early February.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley calls out in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

11. Arizona State

Arizona State's wins over Texas Tech and Kansas point to a potentially dangerous team this week, with Moe Odum being one of the best players in the league this season.

ASU Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) celebrates with fans after their 70-60 win over the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10. West Virginia

West Virginia earned the seven seed in the tournament, but sit a bit lower here due to losing to both Utah and Kansas State during league play.

9. BYU

AJ Dybantsa is one of the best players in the country and is accompanied by star PG Rob Wright III - this gives them a chance against anyone despite a recent piling on of losses.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) and forward Keba Keita (13) reacts during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

8. UCF

UCF defeated Arizona State earlier in the season and possess a trio of ranked wins in conference play. Johnny Dawkins has pushed the Knights overachieving this season, but they have suffered two three-game losing streaks in the last month.

7. Cincinnati

Cincinnati has come alive since losing to Arizona State on January 24. Baba Miller has been one of the best players in the Big 12 in recent weeks.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) shoots a three against Cincinnati guard Jizzle James (2) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

6. TCU

TCU is one of the hottest teams in the league, as they are winners of eight of their last nine games to close the regular season. David Punch has been the leader of a scrappy and resilient team.

5. Kansas

Kansas has high upside this season, but losses to both Arizona and Arizona State have exposed weaknesses. Darryn Peterson is one of the best players in college basketball and gives them a chance against anyone.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

4. Iowa State

Iowa State has been one of the best teams in the country this season and have displayed incredible stretches of dominance, but recent losses have brought them down a peg.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) is defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

3. Texas Tech

Texas Tech lost two straight games to end the regular season, but have done a largely exceptional job in response to losing J.T. Toppin for the rest of the season.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a three pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2. Houston

Houston has consistently been the second best team in the league this season.

1. Arizona

Arizona swept Arizona State, are the 1-seed in the tournament, and are a surefire 1-seed in the 68-team NCAA tournament field.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .