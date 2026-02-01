Arizona State Football Legends in Attendance for Rivalry Battle vs. Arizona

TEMPE -- Arizona State suffered an untimely loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday afternoon, which moved their record on the season to 11-11.

The loss came in the midst of another competitive effort in what was a game that featured a star-studded audience.

ASU football head coach Kenny Dillingham, women's basketball head coach Molly Miller, and Ryan Dunn of the Phoenix Suns were just three big names that were in the house for the battle - two of the most focused on were that of two program greats from over the last two seasons that showed up to Desert Financial Arena.

Former Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo rides a scooter toward the ASU fans to pump them up prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Skattebo

Skattebo was present courtside at DFA prior to the start of the game - this was the first appearance that the current New York Giants star has made since the football program falling to Arizona in the Territorial Cup on November 28.

The 23 year old running back transferred to Arizona State as a little-known standout from FCS Sacramento State - but made an immediate impact in the 2023 season before finishing top five in Heisman Trophy voting during the 2024 season.

Skattebo unfortunately suffered a gruesome season-ending leg injury during his rookie season in October, but it appears as if he has improved enough physically to participate in Arizona State's celebrity softball game on Sunday.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) celebrates after a touchdown against Texas during the fourth quarter in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson

Tyson was in attendance for the Suns' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, as his brother, Jaylon, is a key piece of the Cavs' roster.

It comes as no shock that the future first-round draft pick was present at the game on Saturday in compliment of Skattebo, as this was potentially the final time the 21-year old will be able to during the pre-draft process.

The Texas native proved to be one of the most productive wide receivers in recent memory for ASU - he should even be considered in the same vein as other program greats such as Brandon Aiyuk and Jaelen Strong.

There's no doubt that Tyson was integral to what is an obvious revitalization of Arizona State football, with one of the last parting gifts being a dominant 105-yard showing against top-10 ranked Texas Tech in what was the Sun Devils' signature win during the 2025 season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As far as Sun Devil basketball is concerned, Hurley's squad is set to resume play on the road on Wednesday against Utah before facing Colorado on Saturday in a rematch of a loss in early January.

