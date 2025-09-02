Arizona State Dealt a Blow in Recent Projection
Arizona State is seeking to move to 2-0 this season on Saturday night in a major road battle against Mississippi State.
The season-opening win over Northern Arizona didn't come without issues - the offensive line showed inconsistency, and the team as a whole committed far too many penalties, but the talent to repeat as Big 12 champions is still present.
Not everyone is subscribing to the prospects of Arizona State reaching the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season.
CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford has projected the Sun Devils' season to conclude on December 31 against Illinois in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Crawford mentioned Utah, Texas Tech, and Iowa State over Arizona State when discussing true conference contenders in the prior playoff bracket predictions - the analyst also believes that they will lose to Mississippi State this weekend.
Yes, the victory over NAU wasn't incredibly convincing. However, the team is far too talented to be considered anywhere outside of the inner circle of contenders in the conference
Three reasons why the CFP is still in reach below.
For starters, the dynamic duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson alone gives Arizona State an advantage over any other Big 12 program when focused on high-end talent. The pair connected 12 total times, with two touchdowns added to the mix in the season opener. Rostering two of the best players in college football would typically sway the masses.
Secondly, the Arizona State roster quite possibly holds the best offense-defense balance in the entire conference as well. While Utah and Texas Tech are arguable themselves, neither holds the proven commodity at QB that is Leavitt, and neither has the wide receiver core that the Sun Devils hold.
Lastly, coach Dillingham is amongst the best coaches in all of college football - completely in line with the modern landscape, while also being a phenomenal schemer, in-game manager, and player developer. The Sun Devils hold an advantage over virtually every other program in this department.
