Potential Arizona State Job Opening Linked to High Profile Coach

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14, 5-10 Big 12) are heading into the final three games of the 2025-26 regular season over the next week-plus following a crushing 90-78 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night.

The major topic of conversation continues to be centered around the status of 11th-year head coach Bobby Hurley, who is in the final year of his contract. The general expectation is that Hurley will not receive an extension if the Sun Devils' fate is anything other than an NCAA tournament appearance.

College basketball reporters Mike Miller and Jeff Goodman threw gasoline on the developing situation on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the TCU contest by insinuating that current Creighton head coach Greg McDermott might consider making a move from Omaha to Tempe following the season.

With Bobby Hurley’s contract expiring at the end of the season, could there be a surprise move in store for Arizona State? 👀



READ ⬇️https://t.co/Sisvt7ia6D pic.twitter.com/bLuQYhj2xR — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 24, 2026

McDermott, 61, has been at Creighton since the 2010 season, but the longtime head coach previously announced his intention to retire after the 2026-27 season, with Alan Huss being labeled as the coach-in-waiting.

Speculation is running rampant as the Blue Jays face their worst season since the 2014-15 campaign, with some of the belief that McDermott will step aside after this season, while others believe he will coach next season - some even believe that Arizona State will be in play, which reignites rumors that began to surface last year during the Sun Devils' 13-20 campaign.

While McDermott might be older relative to the age range that Arizona State fans prefer in a long-term leader, there are far worse options that will potentially be in play for ASU. The most important factor here is that the longtime head coach has won 641 games - most of which have come at Creighton. McDermott has transformed Omaha into a major basketball market and has boosted the profile of the program greatly over the last fifteen-plus years.

Dec 2, 2015; Omaha, NE, USA; Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott looks to the scoreboard against the Arizona State Sun Devils at CenturyLink Center Omaha. Arizona State defeated Creighton 79-77. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

While Arizona State is merely an option, there are potential incentives for McDermott to make a move now - including the fact that ASU is a member of the Big 12, which is a jump up from a Big East that appears to be in flux outside of three programs. The Sun Devils have also committed to renovating Desert Financial Arena, and the presence of Graham Rossini as AD increases the chances that more resources will be committed to the program in the event that a high profile hire is made.

McDermott might end up being the right man for the job, but Josh Schertz (Saint Louis), Travis Steele (Miami Ohio), Bryce Drew (Grand Canyon), and Jerrod Calhoun (Utah State) are just a small handful of other strong candidates to potentially keep an eye out for.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

