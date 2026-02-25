New NFL Landing Spot Emerges for Former Arizona State Star

TEMPE -- NFL draft combine week is here - the Arizona State Sun Devils are one of many programs that are receiving much attention over the next week.

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, cornerback Keith Abney II, and right tackle Max Iheanachor will all be taking place in Indianapolis - with three of the four having the ability to be selected on day one of the draft come April.

Tyson will surely have the most attention of all four in the weeks ahead, as there have been some reported reservations that have arisen in previous weeks, although the All-Big 12 receiver is still widely considered to be a first-round selection.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New NFL Destination Suggested for Tyson

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. updated a mock draft roughly two months away from the event taking place in Pittsburgh, with Tyson sliding to being the third receiver selected - and ironically landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers' top rival in the Baltimore Ravens.

"The Ravens should bounce back in 2026, but they will be looking for a true outside receiver with the hands to soak in a bunch of Lamar Jackson targets. Going with Tyson here would allow Zay Flowers to live in the slot -- where he is at his best -- and lift the whole offense. Tyson caught eight TD passes in 2025, and he excels on contested catches thanks to his 6-foot-2 frame and overall strength.

It would be the sixth time that Baltimore took a pass catcher in the first round since 2015, but the team clearly needs more options in the pass game. Rashod Bateman has been inconsistent, and DeAndre Hopkins, Isaiah Likely and Tylan Wallace are all free agents."

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ravens would seemingly be an ideal fit for the 21-year old Tyson, as the franchise is likely set to see several pass catchers depart in free agency. Tyson would fit incredibly well alongside former first round pick Zay Flowers, TE Mark Andrews, and others. While the connection with Jackson would have to be demonstrated on the field before assessments are made, it's simple to see that the superstar quarterback and rookie wideout would form a strong bond if the pairing did come to fruition.

Other ideal landing spots for Tyson include the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and the New Orleans Saints - the lowest spot the junior is likely to slide to is pick 16 to the New York Jets, but more will be revealed in the weeks to come.

