Potential Quarterback of Future Set to Practice With ASU Sunday

TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program is prepared to close out the 2025 season on December 31 when they take on the reigning ACC champions in the Duke Blue Devils in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Coincidentally, what could be one of the most impactful players for the program in the years to come resides in El Paso.

Class of 2026 quarterback Jake Fette - who has been committed to Arizona State since September of 2024 - had an unbelievable career at Del Valle high school. He is now officially set to practice with the program on Sunday ahead of Wednesday's game. Fette is also expected to travel back to Tempe with the team following the game and is presumably already enrolled at the university as of right now.

ASU’s incoming freshman four-star QB @jake_fette1, an El Paso resident, will practice with the team tomorrow in its first bowl practice in El Paso, per ASU. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) December 27, 2025

Fette's talent base, football IQ, and leadership qualities are all points of interest that have enthralled the Sun Devil fanbase - ASU on SI explores the impact he has potential to make in the years to come.

Fette is Equipped for Stardom

Del Valle High School quarterback Jake Fette (1) breaks away from the Lubbock Cooper defense on a 40-yard touchdown run during a playoff game, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in El Paso, Texas. Despite Fette’s standout performance, the Conquistadors fell to the Pirates, 45-42. | Luis Torres/For El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The incoming freshman has fans from all across the fandom - as well as the staff, including head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Dillingham spoke fondly of Fette following a bowl preparation practice on December 8 - leaving no stones unturned as far as his feelings towards the future star.

"In regards to Jake, he's a signee, so I can comment on him, so I'm fired up about him. I can't wait to get him here. He's a phenomenal player, phenomenal person, family is phenomenal. So I'm just really excited about getting him here and starting to be able to coach him."

Fette truly possesses a skillset that is translateable to the college game, and his style of play is largely compatible with that of Sam Leavitt - who famously won Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2024.

Fette's Competition for Starting Role is Fierce

There's little doubt that Fette will receive an opportunity to start ahead of the Sun Devils' September 5 season opener against Morgan State.

He will have stiff competition in redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer, as well as transfer portal players that are added at the position. The program is likely to add at least one - if not more - players via the portal. Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph is of particular interest amongst the fanbase, and the competition will be stout for the incoming four-star standout.

