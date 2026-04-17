ASU Pours Tributes in for Program Staple Steven Miller

TEMPE -- An incredibly valued and respected member of the Arizona State Sun Devils football program was lost in tragic fashion on Wednesday night.

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman was the first to break the tragic news on Thursday morning that strength and conditioning coach Steven Miller passed away at the age of 29 on Wednesday after recent health struggles.

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Steven Miller (71) during spring football practice on Feb. 6 in Tempe. Arizona State spring football practice | Rob Schumacher/The Republic

The news shook the program in a profound way and, (understandably so), resulted in Thursday's practice being canceled. Arizona State on SI discusses what Miller meant to the program below.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Revisiting Miller's Time With Arizona State

Miller played football at Gilbert H.S. - originally slotted as a receiver before a growth spurt forced him to switch to offensive line.

The Arizona product was considered a top-100 OT recruit in the class of 2015 by the consensus and played five seasons in Tempe, serving as a bright spot amid several seasons marked by much turbulence under Todd Graham and Herm Edwards.

Nov 24, 2018; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Steven Miller (71) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miller's coaching career took him back to Gilbert (among other high school stops) and to the University of Florida before he was hired as a GA by Kenny Dillingham ahead of the 2023 season. Miller transitioned from an assistant o-line coach to a strength coach after that season.

Players, Coaches Honor Sun Devil Legend

The positive impact that Miller had on Tempe shone through in the lengthy list of touching tributes he received, including from coaches, players, and staff members across multiple generations in the program's history.

Praying for everyone who knew steve. He had a joy for people that was unmatched and impacted so many lives. We lost a good one #SunDevil4LIFE https://t.co/VXujq40byh — Coach Dillingham (@KennyDillingham) April 16, 2026

Coach Dillingham's statement on X is perhaps the perfect encapsulation of what Miller meant to the program. The longtime member of the Sun Devil family always radiated positive energy, was a model citizen, and had more fun working harder than anyone in the country.

Love and miss you! https://t.co/8NYr1vFovJ — Saga Tuitele (@CoachTuitele) April 16, 2026

Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele provided a brief yet powerful message, as the two worked closely together in the 2023 season and beyond. Miller was an incredible role model for all players on the roster in recent seasons, but especially on the offensive line.

Most Genuine guy in the program ! Team first guy 💔🕊️ Fly High my dawg https://t.co/Ku5Og9krRy — Justin Wodtly (@JustinWodtly) April 16, 2026

Former Sun Devils such as Jayden Daniels, Kyle Soelle, Jaelen Strong, Justin Wodtly , and Chase Lucas took to social media to pay tribute, which once again displays the impact he had in Tempe over the last decade-plus.

Thoughts and condolences are being sent to everyone close to Miller - there's little doubt that he will be missed and that his impressive legacy will continue.