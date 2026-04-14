Why ASU Offensive Line Recruiting Quietly Becoming Elite

Everyone is always focused on the flashy stuff in college football. The five-star quarterbacks, the highlight-reel receivers, the big-name transfers who instantly change a roster. But for Arizona State Sun Devils football, that’s not where the real shift is happening right now. The truth is, the most important growth is coming from somewhere a lot less glamorous: the offensive line.

And honestly, that might be the most important development of all.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It Starts With Development, Not Hype

Many programs try to win recruiting battles by chasing rankings and stars. Arizona State is starting to build something more sustainable than that. Under Kenny Dillingham, the emphasis has quietly shifted toward development and culture rather than just landing the biggest names on signing day.

That change matters because offensive linemen are not instant-impact skill players. They need coaching, strength development, and time. And what’s starting to stand out is that players in this system are actually improving. They’re getting stronger, more disciplined, and more confident in their assignments. That doesn’t always show up in headlines, but it absolutely shows up on Saturdays.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The difference between a struggling line and a good one is rarely talent alone. It’s coaching, consistency, and trust. Arizona State is starting to build that foundation.

Arizona State Sun Devils OL coach Saga Tuitele instructs his players during spring football practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 16, 2023. Ncaa Football Asu Spring Football Practice | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saga Tuitele Is Changing the Standard

If there is one assistant coach who deserves more attention in all of this, it’s Saga Tuitele.

What he’s doing with the offensive line is slowly changing how Arizona State is perceived by recruits in the trenches.

ASU offensive line coach Saga Tuitele runs a drill as the team holds their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linemen are starting to view the program as a place where they can actually develop into NFL-caliber players, not just fill a roster spot for a few seasons.

That reputation is not built overnight. It comes from guys getting noticeably better year over year, from technique improving, from players seeing real progress in their game. When recruits and their families see that, it matters more than hype ever could. And once that kind of reputation spreads, it tends to stick.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Winning Recruiting Battles That Used To Slip Away

Another underrated part of this rise is that Arizona State is starting to stay competitive in recruiting battles it would have lost in previous years.

Whether it’s Texas prospects or other talent-heavy regions, the Sun Devils are no longer just getting a courtesy visit. They are legitimately in the mix.

ASU offensive linemen run a drill during spring football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on April 9, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That alone is a sign of progress. Competing with larger programs and staying relevant in those conversations shows that the program's perception is shifting.

It may not be a complete turnaround yet, but it’s no longer a rebuilding story either. It’s movement in the right direction.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why Offensive Line Matters More Than Anything Else

Offensive linemen rarely get the spotlight, but they are the foundation of everything. A great quarterback means nothing without protection. A talented running back can’t do much without lanes. Even the most explosive offense collapses without stability up front.

If Arizona State continues building strength in the trenches, everything else becomes easier. The offense becomes more balanced, the quarterback has more time, and the entire system becomes more reliable.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bigger Picture

This is bigger than one recruiting cycle or one position group. It feels like Arizona State is slowly building an identity again, one rooted in toughness, development, and long-term stability.

It might not dominate headlines right now, but it is the kind of foundation on which programs are built. And if this trend continues, people will not just notice it; they will have to take it seriously.