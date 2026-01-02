Arizona State Predicted to Land Kentucky Transfer Quarterback

The 2026 transfer portal officially opened at midnight, and programs across the country have already been actively pursuing and making progress with some of the top prospects in the portal.

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham are expected to be active in the transfer portal for numerous positions, including a quarterback, and two national recruiting analysts recently predicted that the Sun Devils would land a four-star transfer signal-caller from Kentucky.

Sun Devils Predicted to Secure Four-Star Kentucky Transfer Quarterback

Although the portal hasn’t even been open for 12 hours, Arizona State has already moved quickly in the race for a quarterback, extending an offer to Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley.

Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley (8) throws a pass against Vanderbilt during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils were among the first teams to offer Boley, and both Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos have logged expert predictions for Arizona State to land him. Nakos reported that sources have told him Arizona State is the early favorite for Boley and that North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Nebraska are also expected to be in the mix.

"Sources have told Wiltfong and I that Arizona State looms as the early school to watch in Boley’s portal recruitment," Nakos wrote. "Other schools in the mix early include North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Nebraska."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Boley was a four-star recruit from Kentucky and one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class. Several Power Four programs pursued him, but ultimately committed to and signed with Kentucky out of High school.

He redshirted his freshman year and appeared in 11 games as a redshirt freshman in 2025, throwing for 2,160 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, and was named to the All-SEC Freshman team.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Sam Leavitt in the portal and Jeff Simms out of eligibility, Boley would be a massive addition to Arizona State’s roster. He would likely be the team’s starting quarterback in 2026. Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list the Kentucky transfer as a four-star prospect, the No. 63 overall player in the portal, and the No. 11 quarterback.

While it appears Arizona State currently has a strong chance of landing Boely, it's essential to note that a lot can change in the coming days, and other schools may decide to make a push for the young quarterback.

Still, it's clear that the Sun Devils are among the early favorites to secure a commitment from the four-star transfer quarterback, and it can't be overstated how massive a pickup Boley would be for Dillingham and company.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .